It seems like everyone hosts a tournament/holiday basketball event these days. The Sue Gunter Alumni Classic set for Saturday at University High is rare because it will be a girls basketball original.
All four teams set to compete in the two-game event are coached by women with ties to the LSU program. Three of the coaches, U-High’s Bonita Branch Johnson, St. Michael’s Jeanne Kenney and Carla Berry of Alabama-based McGill-Toolen, are former LSU players. Hattiesburg coach Caronica Debose Jackson was a manager and graduate assistant coach for the Lady Tigers.
Action begins at 5 p.m. Saturday with U-High (11-10) taking on St. Michael (10-7). Hattiesburg (12-3) and McGill-Toolen (16-1) meet at 6:30 p.m.. Admission is $8.
“This is an idea some of us kicked around for years,” Johnson said. “Several of us were together at a fund-raising event in coach Gunter’s honor earlier this year and we decided to do it. This is just the start. There were a couple of former (LSU) players who already had games scheduled at this time, and they are planning to join us next year. We see this as an event that can grow.”
Johnson, Berry and Jackson were all part of the program when the late Sue Gunter was LSU’s head coach. Gunter, a Naismith Hall of Famer, won 708 games during her career which included 442 wins in 22 seasons at LSU.
Johnson (1983-86), a DeRidder native, played for Gunter at Stephen F. Austin and transferred to LSU after Gunter became the coach for the Lady Tigers. She played on LSU teams that won a WNIT title and advanced to an NCAA Elite 8. Johnson started her coaching career at Lee High and came to U-High in 2003 and has two LHSAA titles and two runner-up finishes. She had a career record of 495-210, a .702 winning percentage before this season.
Berry was part of the LSU team that won the Southeastern Conference tourney title in 1991 and played for the Lady Tigers from 1988-92. Her McGill-Toolen team was the Alabama 7A runner-up last spring. Jackson played at Pearl River Community College, then at LSU from 1995-98. Her Hattiesburg team was the Mississippi 5A champion last spring. Kenney (2010-14), a former St. Michael star, ranks in LSU’s career top 10 for assists and 3-pointers made.
The Cubs will be without senior Alyssa Fisher, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Kennedy Paul, a Prairie View signee, averages 20 points and 10 rebounds a game for the Cubs.