Boys
Outstanding Player
Charlie Fremaux, Catholic High
Fremaux helped lead the Bears to their fourth straight Division I team title by finishing as the singles runner-up in the LHSAA’s highest division. Along the way, the junior put together an 11-4 record that included a regional title and the crucial Division I second-place finish.
Singles
Michael Dudley, Dunham, Jr.
Tallied a perfect 10-0 record while winning regional and Division IV titles to power the Tigers to a Division IV team crown.
Jacob Jones, Episcopal, So.
Compiled a 13-2 record for the Knights that featured a regional title and a semifinal berth at the Division III tourney.
Duke Stein, University, Fr.
Was the regional runner-up, advanced to the quarterfinals at the LHSAA’s Division III tourney and had a 10-4 record.
Doubles
Carson Chassaignac, Sr./Ashton Ellis, Jr., Catholic
Tallied a dominant 14-0 record that included regional and state titles in Division I to help the Bears to another team title.
Brady St. Martin, Sr./Joseph Duncan, Jr., Catholic
Part of a pivotal 1-2 punch for the Bears with a regional runner-up finish, a Division I semifinals berth and an 11-2 record.
Dylan Rousselle, Jr./Eli Shortess, Sr., University
Finished with a 10-2 overall record, a regional title and a berth in the LHSAA’s Division III tourney semifinals.
Andrew Moore, Sr./Charlie Mackey, Sr., University
Placed second at the regional tourney, had a 10-2 record and advanced to the LHSAA’s Division III tourney quarterfinals.
Evan Gleason, Jr./Lethan Nguyen, Sr., Dunham
Claimed regional and Division IV LHSAA tourney titles with an unblemished record of 12-0 for the champion Tigers.
Jordi Melara, Sr./Daniel Petty, Sr., Dunham
The Tigers’ other power pair had a lofty 15-3 record with semifinal berths at the Division IV regional and state tourney.
Girls
Outstanding Player
Madison Morris, Parkview Baptist
Morris orchestrated an impressive final act for her high school career. The senior was unbeaten until the state tourney and had a 15-1 record. She won a regional championship and was the runner-up at the LHSAA’s Division III tournament.
Singles
Zoe Stein, University, Fr.
Played a key role for UHS with a 10-2 record highlighted by a runner-up regional finish and a berth in Division III quarterfinals.
Mary Dabadie, St. Joseph’s Academy, Sr.
Put together an 11-2 record that included a regional title and a berth in the Division I semifinals for the champion Redstickers.
Lilly Cambias, St. Joseph’s Academy, Jr.
Had a 10-2 record, a regional runner-up finish and advanced to the Division I quarterfinals as SJA claimed a team title.
Doubles
Maura Blanchfield, Sr./Mary Ellen Longmire, Fr., University
Won a regional title and went on to place second in at the LHSAA’s Division III tourney while compiling a 10-1 record.
Macy Bush, Sr./Victoria Pereira, So., University
Posted an 11-2 record, advanced to the regional semifinal round and LHSAA’s Division III quarterfinals for the Cubs.
Anne Scott Guglielmo, Jr./Sophia Manuel, So., St. Joseph's
Rolled through the season with a spotless 14-0 record, winning regional and LHSAA Division I titles for the Redstickers.
Emerson Stafford, Sr./Caroline Pousson, So., St. Joseph's
Finished as the regional runners-up and made it the Division I quarterfinals with a 10 -2 record for SJA.
Renee Meyers, Sr./Hayden Hoffman, Jr., St. Joseph's
Also compiled a 10-2 record with berths in the regional semifinals and Division I quarterfinals for the Redstickers.
Halle Medine, Sr./Leah Medine, Sr., Woodlawn
Won both regional and Division II LHSAA titles for the Panthers while putting together a dominant19-3 record.
Teams selected by local/area coaches