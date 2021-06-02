The parameters are different for William “Scooter” Myers and Vernon Langley. But some of the challenges are the same as summer football workouts begin this week.
Myers, the longtime football coach at Northwestern Middle School, is the new head coach at Class 1A Slaughter Community Charter. Meanwhile, Langley was hired last Thursday as the head football coach at 4A Broadmoor.
“This is definitely a new challenge … a different kind of challenge and I am looking forward to it,” Myers said. “I was able to come in at the first of the year and work with the kids in the spring and we got some good work in.”
The Slaughter job is the first high school head coaching job for the 58-year-old Myers, who moved to Zachary in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina and coached at Northwestern for 15 years.
Prior to his move to Zachary, he was the running backs coach at Belle Chasse. The previous Slaughter coach, Craig Kuester, moved out-of-state.
Langley, 48, is a former Glen Oaks High head coach who has been a the head track coach at Broadmoor for seven years. He was hired last week after the departure of Jacobi Theirry, who was hired earlier in the spring following the resignation of Cyril Crutchfield.
“I had applied for the job when Crutchfield got hired and I did not apply this time because our daughter is in high school competing in multiple sports,” Langley said. “Our principal, Mr. (Stacy) Bradford, came to me last week and said they needed me to coach football. The first thing I did was call my wife.
“The situation is little different now because our daughter is older and right now is rehabbing a knee injury. So, I said yes. There is a lot to do and this week is just the start.”
Growing the size of each team is a key objective for both coaches. Myers watched Slaughter play East Iberville in the second round of the 1A playoff last season with 25 players and hopes to have 35 or more by the fall.
Myers said he is starting a middle school program that he hopes will deter students from transferring to other schools during those years.
Langley said Broadmoor has had approximately 20 players involved in workouts and is looking to bolster numbers by reaching out to virtual and on-campus students. He said the Bucs will offer morning and afternoon practices to accommodate those with jobs or in summer school.
“I am getting ready to go out and knock on some doors now,” Langley said. “We are making plans and want to bring in as many guys as possible to be part of it.”