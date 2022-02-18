Does it get any better than two Baton Rouge teams playing for an LHSAA boys soccer title? Not according to Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer.
“We both get to play a hometown team,” Dyer said. “You always want your hometown to be represented any way possible.
“The fact that Dutchtown and Catholic both get to represent the Baton Rouge area is so great. The players are excited and motivated. They want to play their best, which is what this is about.”
Top-seeded Catholic (18-0-1) enters the Division I boys final at the Ochsner/LHSAA Soccer State tournament as the defending champion and the favorite with No. 10 Dutchtown (13-4-5) cast as the underdog for the fourth straight playoff round.
It is the first time two Baton Rouge teams have met to decide the champion in the LHSAA’s top boys soccer division. The title-match is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.
The Bears and Griffins do not play in the same district, but they are not strangers. Catholic beat the Griffins 2-1 at Dutchtown in a quarterfinal contest played during last winter’s hard freeze.
Catholic coach JB Brunet and Dyer coach teams in the same age group for the Baton Rouge Soccer Club. Buster Couhig, who leads Catholic with 23 goals, is a club teammate of Dutchtown's Jaxon Stovall.
“I believe both teams are very deserving to be in this situation,” Catholic’s Brunet said. “We have played well and been fairly consistent, which has put us in this here. Obviously, we Dutchtown and know it won’t be easy.
“Marcus is a friend, so I am happy for him and his team. There are a lot of good players in Baton Rouge and this gives us a chance to showcase that.”
If you look past common bonds and the all-local match-up one other factor stands out — Dutchtown is the undisputed 2022 giant killer in the Division I playoffs.
Back-to-back overtime victories over top New Orleans powers Jesuit and St. Paul’s make for a rare possibility. A win over Catholic would give the Griffins wins over the top three seeds.
“We are confident, but we also are realistic and know that Catholic is a very good team with good coaching and players,” Dyer said. “We’re not allowing ourselves to get too enamored with what could be over what has not happened yet.”