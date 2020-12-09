Pre-Christmas soccer matches against reigning Division I champion St. Paul’s are generally considered to be measuring sticks for most teams.
But days after coming off a COVID-19 team quarantine, Dutchtown High School pulled off the biggest surprise of the season so far by posting a 2-1 victory over St. Paul’s on Tuesday night at Dutchtown.
“Playing St. Paul’s just a couple of days after quarantine is certainly not ideal,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said. “For at least the last five or six years every team has gone into matches with them thinking, 'Hey, let’s see what we can do.'
“Two years ago we tied them 1-1, and then last year we pushed them right to the edge in the semifinals and lost 4-3. Because and that, I knew we would not be afraid to play them.”
With the win, the Griffins (3-2) snapped a 48-match winning streak that dates to January 2019 when the Wolves lost 2-1 in double overtime to Cathedral of Los Angeles in a national tournament played in Texas.
It was St. Paul’s first loss to a Louisiana team since losing to rival Jesuit 2-1 in OT in the 2018 Division I final played in Lafayette — a 53-game streak. Like Dutchtown, Denham Springs tied the Wolves 1-1 two years ago.
Finding a way to take the lead is often one of the toughest things to do in a soccer match. But the Griffins did it, thanks to first-half goals by Ayden Rawashdeh and Jaxon Stovall.
The Wolves scored their lone goal in the second half.
Because the two teams played in the semifinals a year ago, there was familiarity. However, the Griffins had a markedly different lineup after graduating 12 seniors and a group of starters led by 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year Zayne Zezulka, who now plays for Furman.
“We knew we could play with them, so it was not a matter of are we going to be able to stay in the game … it was a matter of are we going to be able to finish the game,” Dyer said. “After losing 12 seniors and one of the best players to come out of Louisiana, it makes the boys feel good to know they can still compete at the highest level.”
What makes the Griffins’ feat more amazing is that they came off quarantine last Friday and lost matches to rival St. Amant and Ben Franklin on Saturday.
Up next? The Dutchtown hosts another New Orleans power, Jesuit, at 2 p.m. Saturday.