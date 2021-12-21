Madison Prep's girls basketball team only had seven players available for its game against Belle Chasse on Tuesday night, but senior guard Allasia Washington made sure no one was missed.
Seemingly the only player on the court who could score, Washington finished with 30 points as reigning Class 3A champion Madison Prep defeated Belle Chasse 43-29 at the Brusly Christmas Invitational.
Other than Washington, neither team shot the ball well. Belle Chasse shot 23.8% from the field while Madison Prep (8-6) made 35.5%. MPA post player Kailyn Charles, who scored 10 points, helped the Chargers outrebound the smaller Cardinals 44-34.
With six players out, including four starters, Washington said Madison Prep gave a good effort considering.
“I feel like we played down to the competition because of the players that are injured,” Washington said. “We could have played better.”
Belle Chasse (8-5) fell behind 24-11 at halftime, but came out energized in the second half. Nya St. Cyr, who led the Cardinals with eight points, had an assist and four points as Belle Chasse opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run.
Washington had six points and a steal in the quarter’s final three minutes, and Madison Prep took a 32-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
Belle Chasse got as close as 32-25 on Aaliyah Taylor’s free throw. Madison Prep answered with Charles scoring off an inbounds pass and Washington completing a three-point play to give the Chargers a 14-point lead.
“We made a number of really good defensive plays, but we didn’t really capitalize on anything,” Belle Chasse coach Kevin McCabe said. “We would get it to six or seven points, and we couldn’t get a mistake on defense. We’d turn the ball over, give them a layup or give them an easy shot.”
Madison Prep scored the game’s first 10 points and never trailed. Washington got a layup and then a three-point play to make it 5-0. Charles and Jamaya Weber each made jumpers to help the Chargers take a 12-5 lead after one quarter.
In the second quarter, the Chargers lead grew to 17-6 after baskets by Charles and Washington. Belle Chasse got a three-point play from Adreanna Guillory as got within 20-11 with two minutes left.
Madison Prep scored the last two baskets of the half to take a 24-11 lead.
“What you saw out there tonight were some kids that will probably be reserves,” Chargers coach Dwayne Hayes said. “It’s a good opportunity for them to get some playing time and then be ready if they’re needed. I’d rather them play now and be ready in the future.”