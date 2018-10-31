One more time with feeling?
McKinley High School interim football coach Robert Signater is hoping for that very thing Thursday night.
The Panthers (2-7, 1-3) cannot advance to the Division I select playoffs because of a one-year playoff ban following precedent-setting LHSAA sanctions levied over the summer.
Signater sees a District 5-5A finale at Dutchtown (4-5, 1-3) as a chance for the team’s best effort to date. The game is one four Thursday contests for local teams.
Fifth-ranked Zachary (7-2, 5-0) can wrap up the 4-5A title with a win over Belaire (2-7, 0-5).
“These seniors were freshmen my last year here as head coach,” Signater said. “They came in together and I saw them as a special group. We kept them together as a unit that year to let them grow together. My opinion of them has not changed — I still feel they are special. Now we get to go out together.”
Signater said the 22-member senior class is a big reason he agreed to return to McKinley as interim coach/athletic director following a two-year stint as an assistant principal at Glen Oaks. He will remain at McKinley as an assistant principal.
There also were some harsh realities for Signater, associate head coach Sean Beauchamp and the players. The transition to Beauchamp becoming the McKinley head coach in 2019 was different because the coaches did not take over until July after the LHSAA sanctions were announced.
Time and numbers were two things Signater and the Panthers did not have. Instead of the a roster of 70 or more players that had become the norm near the end of Signater’s tenure in 2015, McKinley had to figure out how to compete in Class 5A with less than 40. Having less than a month to prepare for the season was just as significant.
“If there is anything I appreciate more than I used to, it is having the time to work and build a team,” Signater said. “When the season started we were still trying to figure where people would play. And that continued into Week 5 and Week 6. We have played well at times, but we haven’t been able to put it all together.”
Signater’s desire is for the Panthers to play their best game in their last game. He knows it won’t come easy.
“We won our homecoming and we beat a Baker team that I think is pretty good,” Signater said. “There have been good things. I’d like to see these guys put some things together and play their best.”