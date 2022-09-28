The McKinley and Northside football teams are both cleared to play their next games Friday but without a combined total of about 30 players serving one-game suspensions between the two teams.
The decision, confirmed by LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders, comes in the aftermath a large fight last Friday at McKinley, which forced school officials to end their nondistrict game with 11:15 remaining in the second quarter.
Both schools learned Tuesday that last Friday's terminated game was ruled a double forfeit.
As a private organization, the LHSAA is not required to release sanctions or school fines, nor are they required to release or the names of players involved in the sanctions.
The good-news-bad-news announcement also came with a stern warning from LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, who noted that the Northside-McKinley fight is one of three involving East Baton Rouge varsity or subvarsity games this season.
"They (EBR) need to get to the bottom of this," Bonine said. "If they don't, then we will."
East Baton Rouge Parish School officials have been contacted for a comment on this story. They were not immediately available to respond.
Video of the McKinley-Northside fight was received and processed by Sanders and Eric Held, director of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association, over several days. Sanders and Held also handled statements and other information provided by the schools.
Each school provided a list of corrective actions they've taken since Friday, including self-imposed suspensions. Both schools were informed of the LHSAA's decisions, Sanders said.
"We've looked at the three videos we received and continue to work with the schools to identify the players who left the bench and were involved in physical situations," Sanders said. "There were a number of players involved, but both (teams) should be able to play this week with the remaining players they have.
"Based on what we've seen, McKinley had close to 60 players on its sideline and Northside had a few less than that."
McKinley (1-3) is scheduled to host Tara (0-4) for a District 6-4A game.
Northside (2-2) is scheduled to play at Peabody (3-1) in Alexandria.
Last Friday's fight began after a tackle near the McKinley bench, multiple witnesses said, including Northside coach John Simmons.
Simmons said the tackle drew a flag, leading to a confrontation.
Sanders had said both coaching staffs, as well as security and administrators on site, worked well together "to address what happened and make decisions about what to do there at the field (Friday) night."