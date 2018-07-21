His silky, smooth jump shots are so soft they often drop through the net without making it move.
One prototype Jordan Wright buzzer-beater gave The Dunham School its first LHSAA boys basketball title since the 1990s last March. Baton Rouge’s “Heir Jordan” for 2018-19 is shooting for another title and is out to prove he has the right stuff to elevate his game for the college ranks.
“I think Jordan has the chance to make it and be somebody, not just this year, but on the next level,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “People talk about talent, but making it on the college level requires toughness, mentally and physically. How much does Jordan want it? Now a lot of it is up to him.”
Wright is Louisiana’s No. 3 prospect in 2019, behind Rayville guard Mylik Wilson and Sophie B. Wright guard Gregory Hammond in 247Sports' rankings. He is arguably Baton Rouge’s top player and ranks 48th nationally as a shooting guard.
“I love to play basketball, and there are a lot of things I can improve on,” Wright said. “I’m comfortable with the ball in my hands, but I can improve those skills, my defense and really everything. I need to work on being a vocal leader too.”
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Wright has played in the shadows of former Scotlandville star Ja’Vonte Smart, now at LSU, for three seasons. Because Dunham is a Class 2A/Division III school, fans might know the name but not his game, other than the fact that he averaged 23.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last spring.
Here is a crash course in “Jordanology:”
• Basketball was not his first sport. Wright played baseball and football first, before “falling in love” with basketball as a 10-year-old.
• Wright is an only child. His family roots are in St. Charles Parish and he also grew up in Jefferson Parish before his family moved to Baton Rouge.
• He has more than a high basketball IQ. Wright carries a 4.2 grade-point average and was unhappy with scoring a 28 on the ACT. He plans to take it again. He would like to go to law school.
• New Southern coach Sean Woods, whose son is also enrolled at Dunham, compared Wright's physique and style of game to a player whose career ended before he was born, former DePaul and NBA star Mark Aguirre.
Wright also draws comparisons to Jacob Evans, the St, Michael and Cincinnati star, whom the Golden State Warriors drafted in the first round of the NBA draft last month.
• Dunham defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., is one of Wright's best friends. Stingley is an LSU commitment and the nation’s top 2019 football prospect, according to Rivals.
• A highest-tier college offer is one thing Wright lacked going into the summer with his Dallas-based AAU team. To date, Wright has 17 offers, including several from in-state schools, but not LSU. Texas A&M, Minnesota and Houston are among the top out-of-state offers.
The desire to play on the highest level is there, which isn’t always a slam dunk for many 17-year-olds.
“When Jordan came to us I asked him, ‘How hard do you want to be pushed?’ He told me he wanted to be pushed hard, and I’ve done that,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “Jordan hears his name called out at practice probably more than anybody else. He makes his teammates better and is very selfless. He is a great kid and very coachable, but he still drives me crazy sometimes. He’ll take a play off on defense or relax just a little when he shouldn’t.”
Wright acknowledges that his relationship with Pixley is complex but says he would not have it any other way.
“Coach Pixley is not the easiest coach to play for,” Wright said. “He demands a lot, but I have grown as a player every year I’ve played for him. He is honest with me and pushes me to be the best I can be.”
Scotlandville’s Sample is not the only local coach who offers praise for Wright.
“At 6-6, with the skills he has, he is a match-up nightmare,” said Episcopal coach Chris Beckman Sr. “Every year, you see a progression.”
Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones coached Wright in previous summers and calls him “a sponge and a very respectful kid who is eager to learn. I think Jordan is only going to get better.”
Wright has been on the road since June 27 and has a few AAU tourneys left before his senior year begins. He ponders a trip to a third straight Division III title game. The possibilities are tantalizing.
“I can’t wait to see how we grow as a team and how I grow as a player,” Wright said.