Call it the COVID-19 era version of a high school football do-over.
After both teams lost their Week 8 games, District 5-5A rivals Woodlawn and third-ranked Catholic High will play each other a week later than originally scheduled.
Woodlawn announced Tuesday morning that the Panthers (2-1) will play Catholic (5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium
"My kids were crushed last week when they could not play Catholic," Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said. "They are so excited to get this game with Catholic. We needed a fourth game and I am grateful for that.
"Obviously, we know Catholic will be a big test for us, which is what we need before the playoffs."
The Panthers have been sidelined by COVID-19 issues twice during the season and needed a fourth game in order to qualify for the LHSAA's Class 5A playoffs.
WHS missed the first two weeks of the season following a positive test within its program and then also missed the last two weeks after a contact-tracing issue that involved Week 5 opponent St. Amant.
Catholic learned its scheduled Week 8 game with Dutchtown was cancelled by COVID-19 issues on Sunday. The situation was reportedly the same with the McKinley-Woodlawn game with McKinley also caught up in contact tracing.
It is the third straight week Catholic has sought out another opponent after a COVID cancellation. The Bears beat Ruston on the road and ousted Acadiana, at the time ranked No. 1 in 5A, last Saturday.