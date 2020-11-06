Plaquemine High School finished with nearly 400 yards on the ground in Friday’s 52-27 District 7-4A win over Istrouma.
Plaquemine (4-2, 3-0) kept it on the ground while starting sophomore quarterback Devin Butler attempted just five passes. Running back Kobe Major led the Green Devils with 148 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Major was spelled in the second half by fellow junior Devan Luke, who posted 124 yards rushing on 13 carries and one TD.
Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss had a quiet night on offense, but set up Istrouma inside of Plaquemine’s red zone after returning a kick 63 yards before being shoved out of bounds. Indians wide receiver Yaman Jackson led all receivers with seven catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns. k
How it was won
The Green Devils turned their first drive into seven points before Travis Pitcher intercepted LeKendrick Self’s first throw of the game and returned it to the Indians’ 16-yard line. Sophomore running back Rickey Green turned Istrouma’s first turnover into two-score lead for Plaquemine.
Self rebounded from his offensive misstep with aplomb, connecting with Jackson on two passes for 70 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown strike that closed the gap to 14-7.
By the beginning of the second quarter the Indians stacked seven and eight defenders in the box in order to slow down Major, but the change in defensive game plan had another added benefit. It forced the Green Devils and Butler into throwing situations, which resulted in two near interceptions by senior cornerback Jakarri Holmes, a turnover on downs, a punt and a field goal to end the first half.
The second half resulted in much of the same — Plaquemine dominated on the ground despite Istrouma’s best efforts to force Butler to throw — while Istrouma lost Self to a dislocated shoulder toward the end of the third quarter and relied on sophomore Amari Perkins to lead the offense.
Player of the game
Kobe Major, Plaquemine
Major hit the ground running and didn’t let up until coach Paul Distefano pulled him in the second half to give Luke some reps. While Luke’s performance (13 carries for 124 yards and one touchdown) was respectable in its own right, Major gave the Green Devils the lead and established the ground game for a young, inexperienced quarterback.