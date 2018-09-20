University High and West Feliciana appear to be headed in opposite directions as they prepare for their District 6-3A opener at West Feliciana at 7 p.m. Friday.
The reigning Division II select state champion Cubs (3-0) are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and No. 9 in the MaxPreps national poll coming off a resounding 41-21 victory against defending Division I select champion Catholic.
West Feliciana, the 2017 Class 3A title winner has struggled to a 1-2 record. But don’t tell coach Robb Odom his team is rebuilding.
“I guess that’s what a lot of people call it,” Odom said. “I look at it as we’re still working and trying to put pieces together. I believe in this football team, and I think it’s starting to come together. We’ve been through a tough stretch, and we’ve got a lot of season left to go.”
True enough. The Saints, coming off a 35-0 loss to Live Oak, can shake things up and reverse the course of their season with a victory Friday, and this is an opponent they know well. Recapturing the magic of last year’s 14-1 run has been difficult with only five starters returning.
Odom said attitude has been his team’s strength. The Saints opened the season with a 23-6 victory against East Feliciana but dropped a 21-17 decision to Livonia.
“They could easily carry over to some things not real positive, but they haven’t let it affect them,” Odom said. "They’re still working.”
Fullback D.J. Cummings (182 yards rushing, two touchdowns) and quarterback Bennett Clement (277 yards passing, one TD) have sparked the offense, and Odom said defensive back Olonzo Jackson (five pass breakups) has stepped up as a defensive leader. Odom said he’s expecting some “electricity” from the Saints’ homecoming crowd.
U-High coach Chad Mahaffey said preparing for the Saints Flexbone offense is problematic, and not just because of the size and speed of their skill players.
“They run an offense that’s unique and requires the defense to play assignment football,” Mahaffey said. “It’s a different week of preparation.
“Defensively, they like to play man and put a lot of guys in the box. You have to be able to run it and complete some balls downfield.”
Mahaffey said beating Catholic was a good victory, but he wasn’t particularly happy with Tuesday’s practice. It’s also possible the Cubs will be without starting quarterback John Gordon McKernan, who injured an ankle against Catholic. Mahaffey said McKernan, who has thrown for 425 yards and three TDs, has practiced this week and the outlook is not negative, but wouldn’t know for sure until Friday.
If McKernan can’t go, senior backup Aleksander Popov would start. Popov completed 8 of 10 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s victory. He can always hand off to running back Mike Hollins, who has rushed for 393 yards and eight TDs.
“John Gordon has done some things at practice,” Mahaffey said. “We’ll see how he responds to treatment and see how he feels by Friday.”