Senior Kalante Wilson had big plays on both sides of the ball every quarter for Dunham on Friday night.
Wilson excelled in overtime, too. He had a key defensive pressure of Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard as the Tigers held Southern Lab scoreless on four downs in OT. Then Wilson scored on a 10-yard run on first down to power Dunham to an exciting 26-20 OT win over Class 1A No. 3 Southern Lab.
Wilson scored four TDs and has 11 on the season for Dunham (3-2). He scored on runs of 5, 1 and 10 yards and caught a 14-yard screen pass that tied the game with 3:31 remaining. That’s when Dunham place-kicker Hayden Harman came to the field and five minutes later the extra point was not settled. Lab jumped offsides twice after Harman had converted the kicks, but the referees had blown the play dead. Then Southern Lab blocked the kick but was penalized again. Denham eventually went for two and came up short on a Wilson run.
Southern Lab (2-2) drove to the Dunham 17-yard line before the Dunham defense stiffened to force overtime.
Izzard excelled for the Kittens and tossed three TD passes. He started the scoring with a 3-yard pass to Darren Morris with 1:09 left in the second quarter. Then he hit Car Williams for a 49-yard score with 1:20 left in the third quarter and a 78-yard bomb with 9:15 remaining in the fourth. Izzard completed 12 of 23 passes for 217 yards and rushed 14 times for 34 yards. Ashton Raymond added 89 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Player of the game
Kalante Wilson, Dunham: Wilson got the ball often in Dunham’s 16-play, 80-yard drive to open the scoring. Dunham’s Matthew Weiner recovered a fumble to end a good Lab drive. Wilson had eight carries and caught a pass on that drive to account for 45 yards. Wilson finished with 75 yards rushing on 25 carries and caught two passes for 24 yards.
They said it
Neil Weiner, Dunham coach: “Kalante Wilson had a great run in overtime. It was a play that should have gone for 5 yards and he powered through the rest. He had a good defensive game today, as well as Malachi Jackson.
Southern Lab is extremely well coached and they are super talented. That’s a huge win for our kids. This game told us about how good we are too.”
Southern Lab coach Darryl Asberry: “We came up short and it’s tough. Hats off to coach Weiner and his program. We didn’t get it done tonight.
In overtime they tightened up on our running game so we had to throw the football around. We just missed a few passes.”