Ty Wells scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead St. Michael to a 69-56 win over Woodlawn in the season opener for both teams.
St. Michael led 49-37 after three quarters, and Wells scored nine of the Warriors’ first 11 points in the fourth quarter. His inside basket with 4:14 left to play gave St. Michael a 60-47 lead.
Woodlawn got as close as 62-52 on a drive by Ja’viya Williams, who led the Panthers with 18 points. Wells answered with a basket off an assist from Lance Williams, and Woodlawn didn’t get within 10 points again.
Wells and Lance Williams are the only returning starters for St. Michael.
“I’m starting two sophomores and we have a freshman coming off the bench,” St. Michael coach Drew Hart said. “We’re young, we’re inexperienced and I think we’ll start playing really good around mid-December. Right now, we don’t know how to stop anybody.”
Also hitting double figures for St. Michael were Lance Williams with 16 points and Trey Spears with 13. Woodlawn got two 3-pointers and 13 points from Bryan Sledge, and Carl Owens added 11.
There was a familiar feeling as the teams faced each other. St. Michael defeated Woodlawn 53-46 last season when both teams were in district 6-4A. Woodlawn has moved up to district 5-5A while St. Michael will compete in district 7-4A.
The game was close in the first half, but Woodlawn missed four free throws late in the second quarter and St. Michael led 33-27 at halftime.
In the third quarter, St. Michael grabbed seven offensive rebounds to take control. The Warriors’ largest lead was
49-33 with 2:47 left in the quarter. Woodlawn scored the quarter’s last four points to get within 12 points.
“We have some pieces but for us to be successful everyone has to play their role,” said Brad Voight, Woodlawn’s first-year coach who was previously at Livonia.
“We gave up way too many offensive rebounds and second chance points. I think that’s really where the separation was in the game. If we can clean that up, we can compete.”
St. Michael made 4 of 6 free throws in the first quarter when it took an 11-6 lead. Baskets by Ja’viya Williams and Owens got the Panthers within 11-10, and they took the lead on Sledge’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
There were seven lead changes in the second quarter. The last came when Spears’ 3-pointer from the right corner gave St. Michael a 29-27 lead with 1:24 left in the half.
“We’ll see (Woodlawn) again in about two weeks. We’re hosting a round robin,” Hart said. “I remember when (Voight) was at Livonia. His kids always play hard, and that’s what my kids need to play against right now.”