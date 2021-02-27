HAMMOND — The pain he felt almost exactly one year earlier was seared into the mind of Alex Leonard.
The frustration of being unable to score against St. Paul’s in the 2020 Division I final. The disappointment of watching the Wolves celebrate yet another title. The crushing weight of knowing Catholic had not hoisted a trophy in his lifetime and had been knocked out of the playoffs by St. Paul’s all three years of his high school career to date.
And yet the moment he headed the ball into the net in the 90th minute of Saturday’s final, all of that pain and more washed away. The Bears scored again in the second overtime period, as well, but it was Leonard’s ball that gave No. 1 Catholic the edge in its 2-0, overtime win and the school’s first soccer state title since 1993.
For Leonard and the Bears, Saturday was the sweetest redemption there could be.
“We had a lot of team meetings where (the past losses to St. Paul’s) came up,” Leonard said. “We were watching their semifinal game against Jesuit, and even though Jesuit was the higher seed, we really wanted to have the redemption game against St. Paul’s in the final.”
Surmounting the final hill to a championship was loaded with historical markers for Catholic.
It’s the school’s first title in 28 years despite three previous appearances since then, including losing twice to St. Paul’s in 2017 and 2020. It’s also the 100th LHSAA state championship across all sports for the Bears.
But arguably more impressive is that the win ends an unprecedented run of dominance for St. Paul’s and Jesuit who split between them the past 12 Division I boys state championships, including seven of the past 11 for the Wolves alone. No. 6 St. Paul’s came into the game as the two-time defending champs.
So despite entering the game as the higher seed and the on-paper favorite to win, the Bears could never shake the feeling of being an underdog.
Not that they really wanted to.
“We just knew they’ve been so good for so many years,” senior Lane Poche said. “We lost to them last year, we know the guys really well and it just meant the world to us to come out here and give it our all. I wouldn’t take it back for anything.”
Catholic came out of the opening kickoff with a high-pressure and highly physical approach to playing a St. Paul’s team that leaned on its passing and finesse skills to score 94 goals this season.
Even though St. Paul’s outshot Catholic 9-8 through 100 minutes of play, a large portion of Catholic’s shots didn’t come until the overtime periods.
Not that the Bears didn’t have opportunities, though. Catholic nearly took a 1-0 lead early in the second half when Blake Cook ripped a shot off the top cross bar that bounced just inches from the goal line. Catholic also thought it earned a late penalty kick for a foul in the box at the end of regulation that was waved off by the center referee.
But it wasn’t until Catholic was awarded a corner kick in the 90th minute that Leonard connected with the back of the net off a cross from Ben Stuart. Leonard was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
“My friend Ben who crossed it in has a good leg on him, and I know he likes to put it back post,” Leonard said. “I kind of saw everyone shifting to the front and I was just lurking back post waiting for it. When I saw my chance I took it.”
St. Paul’s made a late push to tie the game until Kamren Rome clinched the win with a second and final goal in stoppage time of the second overtime period. Rome picked up his own rebound and buried the ball in the goal.
Finally Catholic could breathe easy as champions.
“That felt great,” Rome said. “When I saw that ball hit the net, I knew we had it in the bag.”