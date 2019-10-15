After losing arguably the most talented senior class in University Lab’s history, some people thought the Cubs would go away — quite the contrary.
Six games into the 2019 season, U-High is 4-2 and ranked No. 3 in Class 3A with a margin of victory of 30 points in its four wins.
A big key to the Cubs’ success has been the offensive line. Even with the massive overhaul, two mainstays have helped keep continuity up front.
Three-year starters Solomon Miles and Rashad Green help lead the offensive chage
"They have both been leaders for us on and off the field,” said U-High head coach Andy Martin. “They’re both kind of quiet off the field, but mean and aggressive on the field. We like that.”
Martin is in his first year at the helm after serving as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the past nine years.
This season has presented a new set of challenges for Martin and his squad. U-High had not lost a game in two years and brought a 27-game winning streak into a Week 2 contest against Neville.
That 28-0 loss snapped the streak, but also worked in a positive way.
“I felt in shock after that game because I didn’t know how to feel,” Miles said. “That lost brought us together. We relied more on each other after that and we’ve gotten closer.”
Martin said the loss helped mold the team’s focus.
“We didn’t talk a lot about that,” he said “It was about focusing on our next opponent. We didn’t harp on it too much, we focused on what we needed to do to get better.”
Part of the team coming together has been the veteran leaders on the team playing a part in the development of some of the more inexperienced players on the roster.
That starts with Green and Miles.
“I've been trying to help the guys who are around me and haven’t experienced some of the things that I have in my three years,” Green, a Tulane commitment, said. “We lost three people on the O-line and other guys had to step up.”
Tony Olinde moved from linebacker to the offensive line and juniors Alex Goldberg and Coleman Fox have stepped in and flourished on the line as well.
That success has helped quarterback Tanner Lawson complete over 50 percent of his passes for 701 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Derrick Graham has 499 yards and six scores so far this season.
“It’s about being a leader and showing everyone how film study is different and that you have to trust each other,” Miles said. “Me and Rashad have pushed the guys.”
The Cubs have played a gauntlet of a non-district schedule and are in the midst of district play in one of the toughest districts in the state.
Green said the offense has had the luxury to compete against one of the best units in the state on a daily basis to prepare for each week.
“Nobody can be better than the defense at practice,” he said. “We have one of the best defenses in the state, so after practicing with those guys, it makes it a little easier.”