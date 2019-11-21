Football playoffs

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class 5A

Second round

(16) Walker (8-3) at (1) Acadiana (11-0)

(8) Airline (9-2) at (24) East St. John (7-4)

(12) Hahnville (9-2) at (5) Zachary (8-2)

(4) East Ascension (9-2) at (20) Ruston (6-5)

(3) Alexandria (10-1) at (19) Mandeville (8-3)

(11) Haughton (9-2) at (27) Comeaux (6-5)

(7) Destrehan (8-3) at (23) Covington (7-4)

(2) West Monroe 38, (15) Captain Shreve 21

Class 4A

Second round

(1) Lakeshore (11-0) at (17) Leesville (7-4)

(9) Eunice (9-2) at (8) Bastrop (8-2)

(12) Northwood-Shreve (9-2) at (5) Carencro (9-2)

(4) Tioga (10-1) at (20) Warren Easton (6-4)

(3) Karr (8-2) at (19) Carver (7-4)

(11) Belle Chasse (9-2) at (6) Breaux Bridge (9-2)

(10) Westgate (8-3) at (7) Assumption (10-1)

(2) Neville (8-2) at (18) DeRidder (8-3)

Class 3A

Second round

(1) St. James (11-0) at (17) Green Oaks (5-6)

(8) Marksville (9-2) at (24) Brusly (6-5)

(12) Union Parish 38, (5) Caldwell Parish 21

(20) Lutcher (5-5)/(13) B.T. Washington-N.O. (7-3) at (4) Madison Prep (10-1)

(14) Iota (9-2) at (30) Baker (6-4)

(6) McDonogh (35) 22, (11) Lake Charles College Prep 14

(7) Church Point (8-2) at (23) Jennings (6-5)

(2) Sterlington 35, (15) Kaplan 24

Class 2A

Second round

(16) Port Allen (5-6) at (1) Ferriday (10-1)

(9) Red River (6-5) at (8) Kinder (7-4)

(5) Amite (8-3) at (21) Welsh (3-8)

(4) Mangham (9-2) at (20) Loreauville (7-4)

(30) Lakeside (3-7) at (19) Capitol (5-5)

(11) South Plaquemines (4-7) at (6) Kentwood (7-4)

(10) Avoyelles (7-4) at (7) Pine (8-3)

(15) East Feliciana (6-4) at (2) Many (8-3)

Class 1A

Second round

(16) LaSalle (6-5) at (1) West St. John (6-3)

(9) Montgomery (8-3) at (8) Logansport (5-5)

(12) Homer (6-5) at (5) Centerville (8-2)

(11) East Beauregard (6-5) at (4) Oak Grove (7-3)

(19) Delta Charter (4-7) at (3) White Castle (6-3)

(11) Grand Lake (7-4) at (6) East Iberville (7-2)

(10) Basile (7-4) at (7) Haynesville (6-4)

(2) Oberlin 42, (15) Gueydan 0

Division I

Quarterfinals

(8) St. Augustine (6-5) at (1) Rummel (10-0)

(5) Scotlandville (8-3) at (4) Brother Martin (8-2)

(6) Jesuit (7-4) vs. (3) John Curtis (9-1) at Hoss Memtas Stadium

(10) St. Paul’s (6-5) vs. (2) Catholic (10-0) at Olympia Stadium

Division II

Quarterfinals

(9) Evangel (6-4) at (1) St. Thomas More (8-2)

(5) St. Louis (8-2) at (4) Loyola (9-2)

(3) University (8-3) at (11) Vandebilt (7-4)

(7) Teurlings (7-4) at (2) De La Salle (7-2)

Division III

Quarterfinals

(9) Menard (7-4) at (1) Lafayette Christian (9-1)

(5) Dunham (9-1) at (4) Newman (9-1)

(6) Episcopal (9-2) at (3) St. Charles Catholic (9-1)

(7) Catholic-NI (8-3) at (2) Notre Dame (8-1)

Division IV

Quarterfinals

(8) Country Day (6-5) at (1) Vermilion Catholic (10-1)

(5) Ouachita Christian (10-1) at (4) Calvary Baptist (11-0)

(6) Southern Lab (7-3) at (3) Ascension Catholic (10-0)

(7) Catholic-PC (9-2) at (2) Opelousas Catholic (10-1)

MAIS Class 1A

Championship

Briarfield 60, Prairie View 36

Boys basketball

Thursday’s games

Brusly 84, Loranger 48

Dunham 57, Hannan 28

East Iberville 71, Belaire 9

Northeast 67, Capitol 60

Shreveport 66, Belaire 52

St. Amant 59, Donaldsonville 54

University 70, Lee 55

Woodlawn-Shreveport 66, Belaire 52

Friday’s games

Capitol at Northeast

Mentorship Academy at Woodlawn

Broadmoor at Glen Oaks

Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

Girls basketball

Thursday’s games

Brusly 55, Central Lafourche 29

Central 50, Istrouma 45

Friday’s games

Landry-Walker at University

Dutchtown at Live Oak

Hahnville at Donaldsonville

Madison Prep at Lee

Saturday’s games

EBR tournament

At Zachary

Woodlawn vs. Belaire, 1:30 p.m.

Northeast vs. Baker, 3 p.m.

Mentorship Academy vs. Scotlandville, 4:30 p.m.

Capitol vs. Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor vs. Istrouma, 7:30 p.m.

