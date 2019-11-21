Football playoffs
All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.
Class 5A
Second round
(16) Walker (8-3) at (1) Acadiana (11-0)
(8) Airline (9-2) at (24) East St. John (7-4)
(12) Hahnville (9-2) at (5) Zachary (8-2)
(4) East Ascension (9-2) at (20) Ruston (6-5)
(3) Alexandria (10-1) at (19) Mandeville (8-3)
(11) Haughton (9-2) at (27) Comeaux (6-5)
(7) Destrehan (8-3) at (23) Covington (7-4)
(2) West Monroe 38, (15) Captain Shreve 21
Class 4A
Second round
(1) Lakeshore (11-0) at (17) Leesville (7-4)
(9) Eunice (9-2) at (8) Bastrop (8-2)
(12) Northwood-Shreve (9-2) at (5) Carencro (9-2)
(4) Tioga (10-1) at (20) Warren Easton (6-4)
(3) Karr (8-2) at (19) Carver (7-4)
(11) Belle Chasse (9-2) at (6) Breaux Bridge (9-2)
(10) Westgate (8-3) at (7) Assumption (10-1)
(2) Neville (8-2) at (18) DeRidder (8-3)
Class 3A
Second round
(1) St. James (11-0) at (17) Green Oaks (5-6)
(8) Marksville (9-2) at (24) Brusly (6-5)
(12) Union Parish 38, (5) Caldwell Parish 21
(20) Lutcher (5-5)/(13) B.T. Washington-N.O. (7-3) at (4) Madison Prep (10-1)
(14) Iota (9-2) at (30) Baker (6-4)
(6) McDonogh (35) 22, (11) Lake Charles College Prep 14
(7) Church Point (8-2) at (23) Jennings (6-5)
(2) Sterlington 35, (15) Kaplan 24
Class 2A
Second round
(16) Port Allen (5-6) at (1) Ferriday (10-1)
(9) Red River (6-5) at (8) Kinder (7-4)
(5) Amite (8-3) at (21) Welsh (3-8)
(4) Mangham (9-2) at (20) Loreauville (7-4)
(30) Lakeside (3-7) at (19) Capitol (5-5)
(11) South Plaquemines (4-7) at (6) Kentwood (7-4)
(10) Avoyelles (7-4) at (7) Pine (8-3)
(15) East Feliciana (6-4) at (2) Many (8-3)
Class 1A
Second round
(16) LaSalle (6-5) at (1) West St. John (6-3)
(9) Montgomery (8-3) at (8) Logansport (5-5)
(12) Homer (6-5) at (5) Centerville (8-2)
(11) East Beauregard (6-5) at (4) Oak Grove (7-3)
(19) Delta Charter (4-7) at (3) White Castle (6-3)
(11) Grand Lake (7-4) at (6) East Iberville (7-2)
(10) Basile (7-4) at (7) Haynesville (6-4)
(2) Oberlin 42, (15) Gueydan 0
Division I
Quarterfinals
(8) St. Augustine (6-5) at (1) Rummel (10-0)
(5) Scotlandville (8-3) at (4) Brother Martin (8-2)
(6) Jesuit (7-4) vs. (3) John Curtis (9-1) at Hoss Memtas Stadium
(10) St. Paul’s (6-5) vs. (2) Catholic (10-0) at Olympia Stadium
Division II
Quarterfinals
(9) Evangel (6-4) at (1) St. Thomas More (8-2)
(5) St. Louis (8-2) at (4) Loyola (9-2)
(3) University (8-3) at (11) Vandebilt (7-4)
(7) Teurlings (7-4) at (2) De La Salle (7-2)
Division III
Quarterfinals
(9) Menard (7-4) at (1) Lafayette Christian (9-1)
(5) Dunham (9-1) at (4) Newman (9-1)
(6) Episcopal (9-2) at (3) St. Charles Catholic (9-1)
(7) Catholic-NI (8-3) at (2) Notre Dame (8-1)
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(8) Country Day (6-5) at (1) Vermilion Catholic (10-1)
(5) Ouachita Christian (10-1) at (4) Calvary Baptist (11-0)
(6) Southern Lab (7-3) at (3) Ascension Catholic (10-0)
(7) Catholic-PC (9-2) at (2) Opelousas Catholic (10-1)
MAIS Class 1A
Championship
Briarfield 60, Prairie View 36
Boys basketball
Thursday’s games
Brusly 84, Loranger 48
Dunham 57, Hannan 28
East Iberville 71, Belaire 9
Northeast 67, Capitol 60
Shreveport 66, Belaire 52
St. Amant 59, Donaldsonville 54
University 70, Lee 55
Woodlawn-Shreveport 66, Belaire 52
Friday’s games
Capitol at Northeast
Mentorship Academy at Woodlawn
Broadmoor at Glen Oaks
Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma
Girls basketball
Thursday’s games
Brusly 55, Central Lafourche 29
Central 50, Istrouma 45
Friday’s games
Landry-Walker at University
Dutchtown at Live Oak
Hahnville at Donaldsonville
Madison Prep at Lee
Saturday’s games
EBR tournament
At Zachary
Woodlawn vs. Belaire, 1:30 p.m.
Northeast vs. Baker, 3 p.m.
Mentorship Academy vs. Scotlandville, 4:30 p.m.
Capitol vs. Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor vs. Istrouma, 7:30 p.m.