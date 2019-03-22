WATSON — Live Oak sought a come-from-behind win in a nondistrict game against visiting Teurlings Catholic Friday night. Instead, TCHS relief pitcher Braxton Gallet prevailed.
With the tying runs in scoring position, Gallet struck out both Dylan Williams and Lane Hutchinson to preserve a 5-3 victory in the game played at Live Oak Sports Park
The last inning followed a familiar theme for the Eagles (14-6), who stranded a runner in scoring position in six of the seven innings. Live Oak picked up just two hits with runners in scoring position — a single by Brant Smith in the fifth and a single by Kody Guidry in the seventh. Guidry stole second before Gallet recorded his two strikeouts.
“Teurlings outplayed us,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “We didn’t execute. There were six bunt attempts we didn’t get down. Teurlings is going to run. They are going to bunt. They are very scrappy. We tried to do what they did and we couldn’t do it.”
The Eagles put their leadoff batter on base in each of the first three innings, but they didn’t score. Guidry struck out and Williams grounded out with two runners on base in the first. Guidry struck out with a runner on third and two out in the third.
Trailing 3-0, the Eagles finally pushed across a couple of runs in the bottom of the fifth. One run scored on an infield hit by Smith. The second run came across the plate on a wild pitch by Gallet. With the tying run on third, Williams grounded out to end the inning.
Live Oak finished with six hits — two by Rhett Rosevear. The Eagles were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Teurlings starting pitcher Peyton Lejeune left after three scoreless innings due to some shoulder discomfort. Braxton gave up three runs and three hits in four innings.
Some misplays enabled the Rebels (13-7) to get their early lead. Lejeune singled in the first and went to second on a bad pickoff throw by pitcher Branson McCoy. Lejeune moved to third on a single by Landon Trosclair and scored when centerfielder Cam Dickerson bobbled the hit.
Dain Turner had a RBI single in the fifth for Teurlings. A second run scored on the play when rightfielder Collin Martin’s throw to the plate went past the catcher. The Rebels could have had more than a 3-0 lead, but they had three runners thrown out at the plate.
Teurlings picked up two needed insurance runs in the seventh without a hit. A walk and two hit batters loaded the bases. The first run scored on a sacrifice fly by Turner and the second run came home on a safety squeeze by Ben Tate. Trosclair, Cameron Delhomme and Ty LeBlanc had two hits for the Rebels.
“This was a good win for us,” Teurlings coach Michael Thibodeaux said. “It gets us a lot of power points beating a 5A team from a good 5A district. We ran ourselves out of innings. We were aggressive, but we were not very intelligent.”