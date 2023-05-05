The last two seasons ended with tough quarterfinal losses for the Ascension Catholic baseball squad.
This time, the second-seeded Bulldogs made sure that things were different.
ACHS scored nine runs in the third inning and shut out No. 7 Central Private, 10-0 in five innings at LaLa Regira Field Thursday night.
With the win, the Bulldogs (24-8) to advance to the Division IV select semifinals and the LHSAA state baseball tourney at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Sulphur. ACHS meets No. 3 Glenbrook (24-8).
“Our team and these seniors have knocked on the door two times and came up short, they performed in every phase, they executed," ACHS coach Gee Cassard said. "We have been one-run away the last two years, we were not going to be denied.”
Senior Bryce Leonard, a Northwestern signee, tossed four shutout innings and had seven strikeouts. Leonard's twin brother Brooks, also an NSU signee, struck out two in the fifth.
“I tried to pound the zone with the fastball, had their hitters guessing a few times," Bryce Leonard said. "(I) mixed my pitches well and the defense was flawless this game. We worked on defense all week, they were locked in."
ACHS led 1-0 going into the third and put up nine runs with key hits.
“Harrison Ledet (sophomore second basemen) played his best game of the season, came up with a big two-out hit to drive in two runs and extended our lead over a really good team,” Cassard noted.
The Bulldogs had seven hits and were led by Ledet and centerfielder Gavin Gregoire, who had three RBI.
Central Private (21-9) came into the game on 12-game winning streak and were led by Reese Dean (SLU signee) and Nash Templet (BRCC signee).
“The senior group walked out of LaLa field with a quarterfinal victory and to do that after two heartbreaking losses in the quarters that shows the heart of this team,: Cassard said. "We will be ready to face a really good team in Glenbrook."