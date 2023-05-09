SULPHUR — After a delayed start and a rain/lightning delay of over an hour, second-seeded Ascension Catholic took care of all-important unfinished business Tuesday night.
Luke Husers delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth and Bryce Leonard worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh as the Bulldogs claimed a 4-1 victory over Glenbrook in a Division IV select semifinal on the first day of the LHSAA state baseball tournament at McMurry Park.
“We figured it was going to start and stop,” ACHS coach Gee Cassard said of the inclement weather. “But when we stopped that actually gave Brooks (Leonard) enough time to rest and he got us through that sixth inning.
“These kids were tough tonight. With everything we went through — the delays and not knowing what would happen — I thought our resiliency showed.”
With the win, Ascension Catholic (25-8) advances to play top-seeded Ouachita Christian, which defeated No. 4 Opelousas Catholic, in a semifinal that ended late Tuesday night.
It is the first title-game berth for the Bulldogs since they won the Division IV select championship in 2018.
And predictably, the Leonards played key roles. Brooks Leonard (6-2) got the win and powered through 112 pitches before giving way to his twin to close out the win in the seventh.
The Bulldogs led 2-1 when the game was halted, thanks to Husers' go-ahead, fourth-inning double. The game was halted in the bottom of the fifth.
“Coach told us we needed more runs every inning,” Huser said. “I came up looking for a fastball and I got it. … I was happy with that at-bat.”
Layton Melancon had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs offense.
Brooks Leonard was pleased with his effort, too. He struck out five and allowed five hits. The Apaches (24-9) scored their lone run on two first-inning doubles.
“I had control of every pitch and when I have that, I can be dominant,” Brooks Leonard said. “I stuck with my offspeed pitches because I thought those would give them trouble. … It kept them off balance.”
The Bulldogs scratched two runs with two outs when play resumed in the fifth, thanks to a wild pitch, a hit batter and an error.
Bryce Leonard struck out two in his lone inning. He also issued three walks to load the bases — bringing the tying run to the plate — before getting a strikeout and a groundout to end the game.
“I just told him (Bryce) to be calm," Brooks Leonard said. "I told him this is just like any other game.”
LHSAA state baseball tournament report
Division V nonselect
Semifinals
Anacoco 4, Choudrant 3
Pitkin 5, Weston 4
Division IV select semifinals
Ascension Catholic 4, Glenbrook 1
Ouachita Christian 7, Opelousas Catholic 3
Division V select semifinals
Avoyelles Public Charter 10, Claiborne Christian 1
No. 2 Family Community 7, No. 3 Grace Christian 1
Wednesday
Division III select semifinals
No. 4 Dunham vs. No. 1 St. Charles, 11 a.m. Field 40
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Menard, 11 a.m. Field 41
Division IV nonselect semifinals
No. 3 DeQuincy vs. No. 2 Logansport, 11 a.m. Field 37
No. 12 Mangham vs. No. 1 Oak Grove, 2 p.m. Field 37
Division III nonselect semifinals
No. 5 Berwick vs. No. 1 Kinder, 2 p.m. Field 40
No. 3 Doyle vs. No. 2 South Beauregard, 2 p.m. Field 41
Division select II semifinals
No. 5 Vandebilt Catholic vs. No. 1 St. Louis, 5 p.m. Field 40
No. 3 St. Thomas More vs. No. 2 E.D. White, 5 p.m. Field 41