Some teams love to face a rival in a championship game. Others prefer a new challenge.
It will be the best of both worlds when Ascension Catholic and Doyle play for titles in different divisions at the LHSAA state baseball tournament Friday.
“This is what this group has wanted for a long time,” Ascension Catholic coach Gee Cassard said. “Ouachita Christian is the top seed and that is a team we’ve competed against for years, going back to when I played back in the late 1980s. We look forward to it.”
Second-seeded ACHS (25-8) plays No. 1 Ouachita Christian (27-8) in the Division IV select final set for 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the Division III nonselect final matches third-seeded Doyle (25-8) against No. 5 Berwick (18-14) at 5 p.m.
Doyle and Berwick have no history together. Doyle, a 2A power making its fourth straight title-game appearance, moved up to the 3A ranks this year.
Berwick has a rich baseball tradition and was the 3A runner-up to Lutcher a year ago.
“I know their coach well from summer baseball, but I don’t know much about their team,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “They are a successful program. The things we need to do won’t change regardless of who we play.
“We want to come out aggressive. We need (Caiden) Barcia to throw strikes and let the defense work. Who can get the timely hits and limits their mistakes factors in too.”
ACHS is set to start Bryce Leonard (7-0), who came on to close Tuesday’s 4-1 semifinal win over Glenbrook in the semifinals. Jackson Landry leads the Bulldog offense with a .441 average and 45 RBIs.
Barcia, a lefty, has a 5-1 record for Doyle. Peyton Woods, who pitched a complete game in the semifinals, leads the Tigers’ offense with a .468 batting average.
Tourney notes
Third-seeded DeQuincy of Division IV nonselect made history late Wednesday. The Tigers beat No. 2 Logansport 10-0 in six innings in a semifinal game that was moved to nearby Westlake High after a day of weather delays.
With the win, DeQuincy advanced to a baseball title game for the first time in 42 years. DHS faces top-seeded Oak Grove in the final also set for 2 p.m.
• Berwick pitcher Hayden Robinson, who allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in the semifinals, is the grandson of Vandebilt Catholic football coach/AD Tommy Minton, the long-time Patterson football coach who also coached at Central Catholic and at Plaquemine.
• There was just one lightning delay during Thursday, which allowed the tournament to get back on schedule to complete all finals on Saturday.