Could the third time turn into the ultimate charm for Ascension Catholic?
That is the goal for the second-seeded Bulldogs, who already know that winning an LHSAA title, or even getting to play for one, is anything but easy.
“The last two years we were so close,” ACHS coach Gee Cassard said. “We were one out away at home and ended up losing in the quarterfinals. We did not get it done.
“We played well the other night and we got ourselves into position to finish the season the right way. But the top four seeds are all here and winning won’t be easy.”
Ascension Catholic (24-8) takes on No. 3 Glenbrook School (24-8) in a Division IV select semifinal game at the LHSAA state baseball tournament at Sulphur’s McMurry Park at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The game set for Field 41 helps open the five-day tourney that includes semifinals and finals for teams in five nonselect and five select divisions. Semifinals run through Thursday. Finals are set for Friday and Saturday.
The Bulldogs exorcised a few demons with a 10-0 quarterfinal win over Central Private, a team that brought a 12-game winning streak into the quarterfinals. Each round brings a new challenge. Minden-based Glenbrook, a former MAIS school, is up next.
Jackson Landry leads the Bulldogs with a .441 batting average that includes eight home runs and 45 RBI. Twins Bryce and Brooks Leonard, both Northwestern State signees, have a combined 12-1 record on the mound. Landry is 5-2.
“I like our team and I like the way we’re playing. Our pitching lines up really well and I believe we can pitch with anybody," Cassard said. “The question is … can we get some timely hitting.
"That is always the question at this level. Glenbrook has some good arms as well. It may not turn out this way, but it sure looks like runs will be hard to come by. So, it comes down to who can get the key hit with two outs. Or who makes less errors on the day.”
Ascension Catholic won its last title in Division IV title in 2018. The Bulldogs beat district rival St. John in that final. The Eagles came close to ending ACHS’ season this year. The rivals met in the regional playoff round and the Bulldogs won 6-5 in nine innings.
Call it another reminder of just how precarious playoff status can be. Not that the Bulldogs, a team led by seven seniors, needed one after quarterfinal losses to Opelousas Catholic and St. Frederick in best-of-three series the last two years.
“We need to play clean, pitch well and get a couple of timely hits,” Cassard said. “That’s no secret. It’s not always easy.”