Ascension Catholic and Episcopal can attest that there is nothing wrong with seconds — albeit different kinds of seconds — at the LHSAA state powerlifting championships.
Ascension Catholic won its second consecutive Division V boys title, while Episcopal was the Division IV boys runner-up on the first day of the state meet Wednesday at the Cajundome.
The four-day meet continues with Division IV and V girls competition at 10 a.m. Thursday.
“Cedar Creek was favored, but our guys came in the weight room each day over the last month and put in the work,” Ascension Catholic coach Delmond Landry said. “The biggest thing today was our guys focusing on what they needed to do.
“We could not worry about what Cedar Creek or anybody else did or who had the best lifts. We had studied it, and they all knew what their job was.”
The Bulldogs finished with 47 points to edge Cedar Creek (44). Catholic-Pointe Coupee was third at 27.
Reigning champion Many was the heavy favorite to win the Division IV title, but the Knights of coach Mark Harper tied Many with 36 points. Many claimed three individual champions compared to two for the Knights, which served as the tiebreaker. Shreveport’s Calvary Baptist also was in the mix with 33 points.
"When I took over three years ago, the team was small," Harper said. "Because I am the strength and conditioning coach for the school, I do interact with a lot of athletes in different sports. So, it started with that.
"The first year we had 22 kids and this year, my third year, we're at 51. We're getting more competitive every year, and I love the team concept these kids have embraced. This was a bit of a surprise to take second, but I feel like we're getting to where we want to be."
Ascension Catholic had individual champions in Casey Mays (148 pounds) and Aiden Paine (superheavyweight). The Bulldogs also had five other competitors finish in the top three.
Other area individuals who claimed Division V titles were Catholic-PC’s Jake Eaves (114) and Jayden Lavespere of Slaughter Community Charter (275).
Episcopal proved to be a worthy challenger to Many with Carson Furniss (132) and Reid Chauvin (165) claiming first-place finishes. The Knights had three other competitors place in the top three.