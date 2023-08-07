Nine schools who filed suit against the LHSAA over its current select/nonselect playoff system last week will get their day in court on Aug. 21. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. before judge William Jorden in Baton Rouge's 19th Judicial District.
Six schools from Rapides Parish and three from Monroe are seeking a preliminary injunction ahead of the football season to halt the current playoff structure put in place for four sports last season, including football, by the LHSAA last fall.
The suit argues that LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine did not have the authority to change a glossary definition for the term "select" which led to changes that balanced the number of schools on the select/nonselect sides for the 2022-23 playoffs.
“I have a letter that states Mr. Bonine made the change and that’s the problem,” attorney Brian Blackwell said last week.
Rapides, Glenmora, Northwood, Plainview, Tioga and Buckeye are the Rapides schools listed in the suit. Neville, Carroll and Wossman are the Monroe schools.
Blackwell’s argument also states that the LHSAA constitution and bylaws can only be changed by a vote of all member schools and that glossary terms such as “select” and “nonselect” are part of the constitution. It also contends the glossary/definitions cannot be changed by Bonine or the LHSAA’s executive committee.
A vote by all member schools on the revamped select/nonselect plan is set for Jan. 2024. A January 2023 vote was postponed by parliamentary issues in a related proposal from an LHSAA principal that could have disrupted the spring playoffs. That delay was approved by all principals at the convention.
Two attempts to have a special-called summer meeting to vote on the plan failed to garner enough support from principals at the LHSAA’s 408 member schools based on requirements in the LHSAA’s constitution.
The 2022 changes were approved by the LHSAA’s executive committee in a public meeting and after more than a dozen emails were sent out to all LHSAA member schools over a period of months before approval. Blackwell’s suit uses part of the LHSAA’s constitution in his filing to question Bonine’s authority to make such changes.
The LHSAA split playoffs along select/nonselect lines began with football in 2013. The basketball (boys/girls), baseball and softball split went into effect in 2017.
The select definition change moved a number of schools from the nonselect including — all charter schools, schools in open parishes and schools with all schools with magnet components. Both Rapides and the Monroe city schools allow open enrollment.