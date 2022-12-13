It has been three years since the last Red Stick Bowl was played. Although a pandemic and additional time have passed, the sights and sounds were familiar as the teams went through their second practice ahead of the local all-star football game set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Zachary.
“It’s gone real well,” Eagles coach Marcus Randall of Woodlawn said. “I think we are seeing some of the best of the best in our area. The guys have all come out here with a great work ethic.
“You can tell they love playing the game of football and that they have been well coached. We have been able to put in almost a whole offense, and I honestly did not expect that.”
Much like past Red Stick Bowls, the ability to call “audibles” remains important. Wednesday’s practice scheduled for Woodlawn High has been canceled by the threat of storms and possibly tornadoes. The final practice is set for 4 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn.
As a result, Tuesday’s practice at the LSU indoor practice facility involved offensive installation, special-teams work and the process of working to add players to each roster.
Organizers Dennis Lorio and Barrett Murphy jokingly refer to the “fluid” rosters as their version of the transfer portal. As the practice continued, plans to fill the remaining few roster spots and a review of the checklists for uniforms were discussed. Dutchtown's Paul Varnado (Eagles) and Stephanie Smith (Patriots) serve as player personnel managers and report updates during practice. The plan is for 90 players to compete.
The original rosters included two of the state’s top quarterbacks, Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins and D’Wanye Winfield of Lutcher, but neither will play.
Collins, an LSU commitment, was on hand to help the Eagles coaches. Liberty commitment Reese Mooney of the Patriots, along with East Feliciana’s Mills Dawson and Liberty’s Khylan Gross of the Eagles, were among those talking snaps. Two 1,000-yard rushers, Scotlandville's Covanta Milligan and Central's Glen Cage, are part of the Eagles.
“You’ve got to step fast,” Patriots head coach Peter Villia directed his charges at one point as he gestured with more instructions.
Villia, most recently a middle school coach who previously coached at Plaquemine and Donaldsonville, loves everything he has seen in his squad.
“The talent is impressive. There is more to it," Villia said. "They are so respectful and respond to everything we tell them. You ask them a question and the answer is either ‘yes sir’ or ‘no sir.’ I think it has been a great experience for all of us.”
Lorio and Murphy said they love watching the interaction among the coaches who also come together from different schools in the Baton Rouge area. Randall and his older brother, Baker coach Eric Randall, are together on the Eagles staff. It is a role reversal of sorts since Marcus Randall was once an assistant on his brother’s staff at Scotlandville.
Though scholarship spots are less plentiful thanks to the transfer portal, the coaches are hopeful their players attract attention Saturday.
"At the very least, these guys can add to their film this week," Marcus Randall said. "Some of them may be able to show off some skills people have not seen before."