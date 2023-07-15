Catch phrases like “Moving in a new direction” to “Change the culture” often get mentioned when high schools hire a new football coach.
Not all those stories are the same. Anthony Jones of Glen Oaks and Baker’s James Dartez share a a common thread.
As Jones notes, “I talked to him (Dartez) the other day. He would like to see our schools renew their rivalry. That would be nice.”
The 40-year-old Jones is a 2001 GOHS graduate who spent 10 years as an assistant at Madison Prep. He returned to the Class 3A Panthers in the spring and wants to flip the fortunes for a once dominant 5A/4A program that has not had a winning season since 2010.
“I am trying to change the culture here, because that is what we need now,” Jones said. “The expectations have not been high.
“One reason for that is that it that the buy-in has been limited. We need to have a buy-in from not only the players, but also the parents. I see progress but there is more to do and its day-by-day.”
What does a buy-in for Jones look like? He started a food pantry and collects donations of peanut butter /bread that to help feed players after practices. Jones also plans to start a middle school team for the seventh and eighth-graders on campus.
Dartez, 43, was head football coach at Alexandria-based Bolton last fall. The Opelousas native is not from Baton Rouge but he has strong connections.
He played one season at Southern University before suffering a serious knee injury. Dartez then launched his coaching career as a 19-year-old nonfaculty coach at Southern Lab for Mike Roach. During a stint away from football, he said he worked for LSU’s TAF.
The Buffaloes, also a 5A/4A power in past decades, rebounded from a 1-9 season to go 5-6 in their first season in Class 2A last fall.
But head coach Eric Randall moved to Istrouma as an assistant principal. Randall also coached Baker to the 3A quarterfinals in 2019.
While Jones was able to build his roster to 40 players in the spring, Dartez was joined by less than 10 players at his first Baker workout in June.
“I got hired in June and it took a while for word to get out that there was a coach in place,” Dartez said. “There were eight at that first workout and we’re up to 28 now. As we get closer to the start of school, I expect more guys to join us.
“Baker has a long tradition and it’s a community-based school. It’s a community that wants to see its teams be successful. We want to build back to that.
"One of the things I learned by coach Roach when I started coaching is that everything you do is done with your players in mind. That's my objective."