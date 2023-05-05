It was the resounding response Dunham School baseball coach Wes Theriot sought.
The Tigers bounced back from getting shut out in the opening game of their Division III state select quarterfinal playoff with a 12-2 run-rule victory over Parkview Baptist on Friday at Tiger Park.
“We talked to our guys about responding,” Theriot said. “We needed to tighten up our approach, and I was happy for all our kids. I’m excited about coming out Saturday and getting after it.”
No. 4 Dunham (21-13) is scheduled to host No. 5 Parkview Baptist (31-7) in the finale of their best-of-three series at noon Saturday.
“That’s a credit to them for bouncing back after Thursday and taking advantage of some control issues early and they found some hits and jumped on us,” said Parkview baseball coach Phillip Hawke, whose team walked 10 batters among four pitchers. “They did a good job of turning the momentum where it was hard for our guys to get it back.”
Dunham, the designated visiting team, led 7-1 after the third inning and extended its margin to 12-1 with five runs in the top of fifth.
Winning pitcher Clay Pecue (5-1) allowed an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth but ended the game with consecutive fly outs to wrap up a four-hit performance. He walked one and struck out two, handing Parkview its first run-run setback of the season.
Dunham piled up eight hits, led by Grant Kohn’s 3 for 4 effort and two RBIs. Chase Crawford had a single, walked twice and drove in a team-best three runs.
The first six batters for Dunham successfully reached base against Parkview starter Brant Melancon (5-4) in the first, taking a 2-0 lead on consecutive bases-loaded walks to Sione Albert and Crawford.
The Tigers made it 3-0 on Houston Theriot’s RBI-single that glanced off third base and into left field.
Dunham scored three more times in the second to knock Melancon (5-4) out of the game trailing 6-0. Albert’s single up the middle resulted in a run when Josh Lim slid around the tag of Parkview catcher Thomas Bonaventure and Crawford followed with a two-out, two-run single down the third-base line.
Kohn, a Tulane commitment, had a two-out, two-run single in the third and the Tigers batted around in the fourth, scoring five times on three hits with an RBI signle from William Nikolaus, Lim’s run-RBI double to left-center field and Kohn’s run-scoring single to left center.
“After the game last night (Thursday’s 5-0 loss) and the way that they played, they kicked us pretty good, especially on the mound,” Theriot said, “to have that response for our guys is big. We really started believing we could get some momentum going. With Clay on the mound, we like our chances.”
Dunham 12, Parkview Baptist 2 (5)
Dunham 331 50 – 12 8 1
Parkview Baptist 010 01 – 2 4 3
W — Clay Pecue (5-1). L — Brant Melancon (5-4). Leaders: DHS: Grant Kohn 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, Josh Lim 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 BBs, Chase Crawford 1-2, 3 RBIs, 2 BBs, Sione Albert 1-3, 2 RBIs PBS: Thomas Bonaventure 1-2, Cameron Clark 1-1, RBI, Casey Messina 1-2, RBI. Records: Dunham 21-13, Parkview Baptist 31-7.