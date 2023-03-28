Several weeks ago, Parkview Baptist freshman Seth DeGeorge was a leader on the junior varsity team who earned a promotion to the varsity.
With the Eagles locked in a scoreless battle in extra innings to remain tied for the District 6-3A lead, DeGeorge had a senior moment that left him shirtless by game’s end.
DeGeorge lined a bases-loaded single into right field in the bottom of the 10th, driving home courtesy runner Jacob Hess for a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Doyle at Parkview Baptist.
Doyle (14-5, 4-1 in 6-3A) hosts Parkview (18-5, 5-0) at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
“The first pitch was a fastball, but it was off the plate,” DeGeorge said. “The next one was right there, and I put a barrel on it. I didn’t try to do too much. I just tried to win the game.”
DeGeorge’s first hit of the game was the fourth for Parkview (18-5, 5-0 in 6-3A) which loaded the bases in the 10th with no outs against Cummings (2-3). Casey Messina reached on the game’s lone error, pinch-hitter Josh Acosta singled and Brant Melancon was intentionally walked.
DeGeorge lined a 1-0 pitch over the head of second baseman Jace Ware and into right field. After Hess crossed home plate, DeGeorge was mobbed by his teammates who pulled off his jersey in celebration.
“In that situation, we have every confidence he’s going to get that job done without us having to do anything creative,” Parkview coach Phillip Hawke said of DeGeorge. “We just put it in the puppy’s hands and let him get it done.”
The matchup of two of the district’s top teams — Parkview the No. 6 team in Division III select, Doyle the No. 3 team in Division III nonselect — was dominated by the starting pitchers.
Doyle’s Peyton Woods allowed two hits over eight innings, walking one and striking out 12 in his 121-pitch outing. He carried a perfect game into the fifth when Thomas Bonaventure singled with two outs.
“He’s really good,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “He’s been light’s out for us last year and this year. He’s got a lot of arm slots, has a lot of movement, is tough to hit and he commands the strike zone.”
Parkview's Wesley Marien had a perfect game until Woods’ two-out single in the fourth. Marien, who threw 80 pitches, allowed two hits in eight innings, one walk and struck out four. Winning pitcher Cade Durbin (4-0), the son of former Major League pitcher Chad Durbin, finished with two strikeouts and two scoreless innings.
“Those two guys pitched their tails off,” Hawke said of Marien and Woods. “We knew it was going to be a battle, and they made us work for it. We found a way to get the job done.”