Lutcher scored three runs on three hits in the fifth inning and the Bulldogs defeated host St. Michael the Archangel 7-5 in nondistrict baseball play on Monday.
Reigning Class 3A baseball champion Lutcher improved to 17-5 and is atop the Division II nonselect baseball ratings.
Lutcher scored one run in the first and second innings and two in the third to lead 4-3 after three innings.
"Our school is off for Easter break, and we were a little rusty for sure," Lutcher coach Ryan Jensen said. "We were a little sloppy, but we swung the bat decent with nine hits. We've struggled to put it together for seven innings. Hopefully, we can put it together in the few weeks before the playoffs. It was good to get the win, and we have another big game Tuesday against Assumption."
Caleb Hastings and Colin Roques had two hits each for Lutcher. Hastings and Mason Montz drove in two runs.
Hastings had a two-run double in the top of the third inning to put his team up 4-3. St. Michael had scored three runs on one hit in the bottom of the second inning. John Martinez had an RBI single, and Carter Boiteaux scored from third on a wild pitch.
Lutcher's Brock Louque hit a deep shot to left field that St. Michael bobbled for an error. Montz hit his two-run single, and Quinn Smith added an RBI single to score Montz.
St. Michael (10-13-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Drew Bruno and Shelby Anders had RBI singles, but Lutcher reliever Gavin Gill got an infield flyout for the final out.
Lutcher senior pitcher Gavin Lebouef (4-1) worked four innings and got the win. Gill struck out three in three innings.
"Gavin Gill did a good job of throwing strikes," Jensen said.
Sophomore Luke Averett (1-2) took the loss for St. Michael. Averett had four strikeouts in 4 ⅓ innings. Thomas Falcon was the closer. St. Michael had six hits. Anders led the Warriors with two hits.
"We played OK," St. Michael coach Tookie Johnson said. "We're still doing little things that hurt us. We misread two outfield fly balls. Offensively, we kept putting guys on base, but we just couldn't get the timely hit. Lutcher is a good ballclub, and I expect they'll do well in the playoffs. It's good for us to compete against teams like this."
Lutcher returned two starters from its state championship team in second baseman Brock Louque and shortstop Marshall Louque. "We start a lot of juniors," Jensen said. "We're 22 games into it now, so we've got to make more plays."