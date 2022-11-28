Basketball stock 2
Getty Images

Boys

Tuesday

Istrouma at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.

Northside at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Franklinton at Live Oak, 5 p.m.

Donaldsonville at White Castle, 5 p.m.

Doyle at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

Mandeville at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

St. Michael at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Destrehan at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.

Rayne at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

North Iberville vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma, 6:30 p.m.

Varnado at Plaquemine, 6:30 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks, 7 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Central Private, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Belaire at Central, 5 p.m.

Tara at Walker, 5:30 p.m.

West Feliciana at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Lutcher, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Hot Rod Williams/Gold Dome Classic

At St. Amant

Denham Springs vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 4 p.m.

Ponchatoula vs. Scotlandville, 5:20 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Grace King, 6:40 p.m.

Catholic vs. East Ascension, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Assumption at Brusly, 5 p.m.

Tara at University, 5 p.m.

Livonia at Plaquemine, 5:30 p.m.

Geo Next at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Carver at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Tournaments

Hot Rod Williams/Gold Dome Classic

At St. Amant

Grace King vs. Dutchtown, 4 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Denham Springs, 5:20 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois vs. St. Amant, 6:40 p.m.

East Ascension vs. Broadmoor, 8 p.m.

St. John Legends Classic

At St. John-Plaquemine

St. John vs. Central Private, 7:40 p.m.

St. Michael Round-Robin

At St. Michael

Episcopal vs. Mentorship Academy, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Parkview Baptist, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Grace Christian at False River Academy, 5 p.m.

Port Allen at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Rummel at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Livonia at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Belaire at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Doyle, 6:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. Baker at Baker Middle School, 7 p.m.

Tournaments

Brusly Tournament

At Brusly

Assumption vs. Thrive Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Woodlawn vs. Brusly, 7 p.m.

Hot Rod Williams/Gold Dome Classic

At St. Amant

Dutchtown vs. Broadmoor, 4 p.m.

Ponchatoula vs. East Ascension, 5:20 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Denham Springs, 6:40 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Catholic, 8 p.m.

St. John Legends Classic

At St. John-Plaquemine

Northeast vs. Central Catholic, 4:40 p.m.

St. John vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Michael Round-Robin

At St. Michael

Mentorship Academy vs. Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Episcopal vs. St. Michael, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Tournaments

Hot Rod Williams/Gold Dome Classic

At St. Amant

Broadmoor vs. H.L. Bourgeois, noon

Dutchtown vs. Ponchatoula, 1:30 p.m.

Catholic vs. Grace King, 3 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Scotlandville, 4:30 p.m.

St. John Legends Classic

At St. John-Plaquemine

Central Private vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 9 a.m.

St. John vs. Northeast, 11:20 a.m.

Catholic-PC vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 1:40 p.m.

Northeast vs. Central Private, 2:50 p.m.

Catholic-PC vs. Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

St. Michael Round-Robin

At St. Michael

St. Michael vs. Mentorship Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. Episcopal, 2 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

Liberty at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.

Family Christian vs. Walker, 5 p.m.

Christ Episcopal at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

E.D. White at St. John, 5 p.m.

St. Scholastica at Dunham, 5 p.m.

Tara at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.

Lake Charles College Prep at Thrive Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Central at Brusly, 6 p.m.

University vs. East Ascension, 6 p.m.

East Iberville vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

East Iberville vs. Livonia at Pointe Coupee STEM Academy, 5 p.m.

Warren Easton at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.

Tara at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Capitol at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.

East Feliciana at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.

E.D. White at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

St. James at Lutcher, 6:30 p.m.

Tournaments

Denham Springs Tournament

At Denham Springs

Lakeshore vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:45 p.m.

Dominican vs. Benton, 7 p.m.

At Dutchtown High

Episcopal vs. West Feliciana, 4:30 p.m.

St. Amant vs. McKinley, 5:45 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Woodlawn, 7 p.m.

At Walker High

Mandeville vs. University, 4:30 p.m.

Walker vs. Thibodaux, 5:45 p.m.

Brusly vs. Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.

St. John Legends Classic

At St. John-Plaquemine

St. Michael vs. Port Allen, 4 p.m.

Dunham vs. Assumption, 5:10 p.m.

St. John vs. Michael, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Baker at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

New Orleans Military & Maritime at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Grace King vs. Livonia at Pointe Coupee STEM Academy, 6 p.m.

Tournaments

Denham Springs Tournament

At Denham Springs High

St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Benton vs. Zachary, 5:15 p.m.

Albany vs. Dominican, 6:30 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. Thibodaux, 7:45 p.m.

At Dutchtown

West Feliciana vs. University, 4:30 p.m.

St. Amant vs. South Lafourche, 5:45 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Northshore, 7 p.m.

At Walker High

Lakeshore vs. Mt. Carmel, 4 p.m.

McKinley vs. Fontainebleau, 5:15 p.m.

Walker vs. Woodlawn, 6:30 p.m.

Mandeville vs. White Castle, 7:45 p.m.

St. John Legends Classic

At St. John-Plaquemine

Family Christian vs. Assumption, 3:30 p.m.

St. John vs. Dunham, 5:50 p.m.

St. Michael vs. Family Christian, 7:10 p.m.

Bonnabel at Glen Oaks, 11 a.m.

Tournaments

Denham Springs Tournament

At Denham Springs

Albany vs. Benton, 9 a.m.

Dominican vs. McKinley, 10:15 a.m.

Denham Springs vs. South Lafourche, 11:30 a.m.

Lakeshore vs. University, 12:45 p.m.

Zachary vs. Northshore, 2 p.m.

Mt. Carmel vs. St. Amant, 3:15 p.m.

At Walker

Fontainebleau vs. White Castle, 9 a.m.

Episcopal vs. Woodlawn, 10:15 a.m.

Walker vs. West Feliciana, 11:30 a.m.

Brusly vs. Thibodaux, 12:45 p.m.

St. John Legends Classic

At St. John-Plaquemine

Port Allen vs. Family Christian, 10:10 a.m.

St. John vs. Port Allen, 12:30 p.m.

View comments