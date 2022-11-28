Boys
Tuesday
Istrouma at Capitol, 5 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.
Northside at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Franklinton at Live Oak, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at White Castle, 5 p.m.
Doyle at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
Mandeville at Port Allen, 5 p.m.
St. Michael at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Destrehan at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Rayne at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
North Iberville vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma, 6:30 p.m.
Varnado at Plaquemine, 6:30 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks, 7 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Central Private, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Belaire at Central, 5 p.m.
Tara at Walker, 5:30 p.m.
West Feliciana at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Lutcher, 6 p.m.
Livonia at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Hot Rod Williams/Gold Dome Classic
At St. Amant
Denham Springs vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 4 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. Scotlandville, 5:20 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Grace King, 6:40 p.m.
Catholic vs. East Ascension, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Assumption at Brusly, 5 p.m.
Tara at University, 5 p.m.
Livonia at Plaquemine, 5:30 p.m.
Geo Next at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Louisiana School for the Deaf at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Carver at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Tournaments
Hot Rod Williams/Gold Dome Classic
At St. Amant
Grace King vs. Dutchtown, 4 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Denham Springs, 5:20 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. St. Amant, 6:40 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Broadmoor, 8 p.m.
St. John Legends Classic
At St. John-Plaquemine
St. John vs. Central Private, 7:40 p.m.
St. Michael Round-Robin
At St. Michael
Episcopal vs. Mentorship Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Parkview Baptist, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Grace Christian at False River Academy, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Rummel at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Livonia at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Belaire at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Doyle, 6:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Baker at Baker Middle School, 7 p.m.
Tournaments
Brusly Tournament
At Brusly
Assumption vs. Thrive Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlawn vs. Brusly, 7 p.m.
Hot Rod Williams/Gold Dome Classic
At St. Amant
Dutchtown vs. Broadmoor, 4 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. East Ascension, 5:20 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Denham Springs, 6:40 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Catholic, 8 p.m.
St. John Legends Classic
At St. John-Plaquemine
Northeast vs. Central Catholic, 4:40 p.m.
St. John vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Michael Round-Robin
At St. Michael
Mentorship Academy vs. Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Episcopal vs. St. Michael, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Tournaments
Hot Rod Williams/Gold Dome Classic
At St. Amant
Broadmoor vs. H.L. Bourgeois, noon
Dutchtown vs. Ponchatoula, 1:30 p.m.
Catholic vs. Grace King, 3 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Scotlandville, 4:30 p.m.
St. John Legends Classic
At St. John-Plaquemine
Central Private vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 9 a.m.
St. John vs. Northeast, 11:20 a.m.
Catholic-PC vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 1:40 p.m.
Northeast vs. Central Private, 2:50 p.m.
Catholic-PC vs. Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
St. Michael Round-Robin
At St. Michael
St. Michael vs. Mentorship Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. Episcopal, 2 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
Liberty at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.
Family Christian vs. Walker, 5 p.m.
Christ Episcopal at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
E.D. White at St. John, 5 p.m.
St. Scholastica at Dunham, 5 p.m.
Tara at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.
Lake Charles College Prep at Thrive Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Central at Brusly, 6 p.m.
University vs. East Ascension, 6 p.m.
East Iberville vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
East Iberville vs. Livonia at Pointe Coupee STEM Academy, 5 p.m.
Warren Easton at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.
Tara at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Capitol at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.
East Feliciana at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.
E.D. White at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
St. James at Lutcher, 6:30 p.m.
Tournaments
Denham Springs Tournament
At Denham Springs
Lakeshore vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:45 p.m.
Dominican vs. Benton, 7 p.m.
At Dutchtown High
Episcopal vs. West Feliciana, 4:30 p.m.
St. Amant vs. McKinley, 5:45 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Woodlawn, 7 p.m.
At Walker High
Mandeville vs. University, 4:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Thibodaux, 5:45 p.m.
Brusly vs. Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.
St. John Legends Classic
At St. John-Plaquemine
St. Michael vs. Port Allen, 4 p.m.
Dunham vs. Assumption, 5:10 p.m.
St. John vs. Michael, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Baker at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
New Orleans Military & Maritime at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Grace King vs. Livonia at Pointe Coupee STEM Academy, 6 p.m.
Tournaments
Denham Springs Tournament
At Denham Springs High
St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Episcopal, 4 p.m.
Benton vs. Zachary, 5:15 p.m.
Albany vs. Dominican, 6:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Thibodaux, 7:45 p.m.
At Dutchtown
West Feliciana vs. University, 4:30 p.m.
St. Amant vs. South Lafourche, 5:45 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Northshore, 7 p.m.
At Walker High
Lakeshore vs. Mt. Carmel, 4 p.m.
McKinley vs. Fontainebleau, 5:15 p.m.
Walker vs. Woodlawn, 6:30 p.m.
Mandeville vs. White Castle, 7:45 p.m.
St. John Legends Classic
At St. John-Plaquemine
Family Christian vs. Assumption, 3:30 p.m.
St. John vs. Dunham, 5:50 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Family Christian, 7:10 p.m.
Bonnabel at Glen Oaks, 11 a.m.
Tournaments
Denham Springs Tournament
At Denham Springs
Albany vs. Benton, 9 a.m.
Dominican vs. McKinley, 10:15 a.m.
Denham Springs vs. South Lafourche, 11:30 a.m.
Lakeshore vs. University, 12:45 p.m.
Zachary vs. Northshore, 2 p.m.
Mt. Carmel vs. St. Amant, 3:15 p.m.
At Walker
Fontainebleau vs. White Castle, 9 a.m.
Episcopal vs. Woodlawn, 10:15 a.m.
Walker vs. West Feliciana, 11:30 a.m.
Brusly vs. Thibodaux, 12:45 p.m.
St. John Legends Classic
At St. John-Plaquemine
Port Allen vs. Family Christian, 10:10 a.m.
St. John vs. Port Allen, 12:30 p.m.