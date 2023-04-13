No two championship seasons are identical and the two-day LHSAA gymnastics meet will likely illustrate that point.
Action begins at 2 p.m. Friday at Baton Rouge High for 33 boys and 8 a.m. Saturday for 180 girls with other sessions starting at 11 a.m. (second Level 3 session), 2 p.m. (Level 4) and 5 p.m. (Level 8).
“The numbers are down for girls this year because this is spring break and people are making decisions on what to do,” Baton Rouge High coach Kristen Estorge said. “There is a girls (USA Gymnastics) regional meet and some are going there. So it’s going to look a little different. But the level of competition, particularly in Level 3 girls, is stronger.
“We have girls on our team who are scoring better than they did last year and they are coming in fourth and fifth instead of in the top three. It has been impressive to see. There are several new Level 10 boys entered as individuals. These are club gymnasts who are choosing to compete for their schools even if there is no team. It's good to see that.”
Despite a group of new entrants, Walker’s Cody Midboe is the favorite to repeat as the Level 10 champion. A second Walker competitor, Trevor Crotwell, gives the Wildcats an edge in the Level 10 team competition.
Defending champion Baton Rouge High is again the overall favorite with 14 entrants. The boys meet has 20 Level 4 competitors and 10 level 10 competitors. Newcomer Quinn Roberson on Level 4 is among the BRHS boys to watch.
Dutchtown’s Bailey Bourgeois, the 2022 Level 8 girls champion, is reportedly among those competing at the USA regional. But the Griffins have more than 30 entrants and are favored to unseat host BRHS as the team champion.
A year ago, the Bulldogs edged Dutchtown by one-tenth of a point to win the title. Senior Maddie Bonton returns from an injury to compete in Level 8 for BRHS.