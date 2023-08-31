Plenty of matchups on this year’s schedule qualify as big ones in the Baton Rouge area. But as the season begins, these five look like the best of the best.
CATHOLIC at UNIVERSITY
Sept. 15
Ranked powers from different classes collide. Two tidbits: Catholic coach Hudson Fuller is an ex-UHS QB. U-High coach Andy Martin was once Catholic’s DC.
ST. AMANT at EAST ASCENSION
Oct. 6
One of the area’s most celebrated and intense rivalries will unfold earlier in the season again. That likely won’t alter the fervor of the fans, teams.
DUNHAM at EPISCOPAL
Oct. 13
Another rivalry series that has produced some classic games. Last year’s game was not one of them, and Episcopal will have something to prove.
SOUTHERN LAB at KENTWOOD
Oct. 27
Prep football is better with these rivals in the same 1A district. A game “under the tank” at Kentwood plays into title aspirations for both teams.
ZACHARY vs. CATHOLIC
Nov. 2 at Memorial Stadium
A matchup to decide the 4-5A title at Memorial could be the perfect primer for the playoffs. Zachary coach David Brewerton played OL at Catholic.