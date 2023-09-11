Week 2 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Baton Rouge area.
Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose TheAdvocate.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the The Advocate High School Sports Facebook page.
If you want to submit candidates for any of our future polls, please contact Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com by Sunday evening each week.
Can't see the poll below? CLICK HERE.
- Jordan Bowie, Tara, RB: 165 rushing yards and 2 TDs; team snapped 12-game losing streak
- Kobe Brown, St. James, WR: 5 catches, 118 yards, 3 TDs, 23.6 ypc average.
- Chad Elzy Jr. Ascension Catholic ATH: 19 carries, 205 yards, 2 TDs. 82-yard kickoff return for TD.
- Jackson Firmin, Central, QB: Completed 14 of 19 for 170 yards, 3 TDs; rushed for 1 TD
- Braeden George, Episcopal, RB: 16 carries, 231 yards. 4 TDs
- Tony Lewis, Madison Prep, RB: 11 carries, 130 yards. 1 TD vs. Southern Lab.
- Riley Small, University, RB: Ran for 119 on 18 carries in vs. Rummel.