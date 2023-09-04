Week 1 of the high school volleyball season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Baton Rouge area.
Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose TheAdvocate.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recognized on the The Advocate High School Sports Facebook page.
If you want to submit candidates for any of our future polls, please contact Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com by Sunday evening each week.
Who is the volleyball player of the week?
- Kennedy Landry, St. John: 27 kills, 7 aces as team went 4-1, won a tournament
- Addyson Sides, Central Private: Kills 67, Digs 47, Blocks 10, Aces 16 in seven matches.
- Kaylie McKinney, St. Joseph's Academy: 37 kills, 10 blocks, 5 aces. Hit 0.867 vs. Dutchtown
- Zoe LaCaze, Dutchtown: 25 kills, 0.541 percentage, 8 blocks in two matches, including 17 at 0.652 vs. SJA.
- Audrey Doming, St. Michael: In six matches had 41 kills, 8 blocks, 7 digs and 4 aces.
- Jensi Doise, Parkview Baptist: In two matches, six sets had 22 kills, 7 aces, 17 digs, 2 blocks.