Week 2 of the high school volleyball season provided some impressive statistical showings across the Baton Rouge area.
Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose TheAdvocate.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recognized on the The Advocate High School Sports Facebook page.
Who was Baton Rouge's best player in Week 2?
- Sa’Maira Berry, West Feliciana: Had 26 kills, 14 blocks, 7 digs, 5 aces in multiple matches.
- Amelia Brass, Baton Rouge High: had 19 kills, 3 aces in two matches, seven sets.
- Courtney Grayson, East Ascension: 26 kills, nine blocks for the week.
- Kaylie McKinney, St. Joseph’s Academy: 19 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks in two matches.
- Morgan Netterville, Episcopal: 35 kills, 12 digs, 8 service aces, 7 blocks.
- Brooklynn Phillips, Parkview Baptist: 51 kills, 2 assists, 19 aces, 57 digs, 5 blocks.