Here are the high school football statistical leaders after two games for teams in Baton Rouge area.
Statistics must be submitted by noon each Wednesday by schools in the metro Baton Rouge area. Email leaders to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
Rushing
30-455, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 5 TDs
38-429, Braeden George, Episcopal, 6 TDs
23-341, Chad Elzy Jr., Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs
41-340, Jordan Bowie, Tara, 2 TDs
22-275, Michael Edwards, St. John, 4 TDs
37-254, Damon Blocker, Central, 2 TDs
26-237, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 3 TDs
32-229, Elijah Haven, Dunham, 3 TDs
31-218, Preston Sentino, St. Michael, 3 TDs
Passing
540, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 24-46-3, 2 TDs
473, Elijah Haven, Dunham, 25-41-0, 6 TDs
427, Brayden Williams, St. James, 27-41-1
378, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 26-47-0, 3 TDs
340, Lemoine Brady, Istrouma, 17-27-1, 3 TDs
305 Jackson Firmin, Central, 24-41-2, 4 TDs
272, Chase Kelley, St. Amant, 22-36-1, 3 TDs
Receiving
5-260, Caden Dykes, Springfield, 3 TDs
11-224, Kobe Brown, St. James, 4 TDs
7-202, Drew Bourgeois, Dunham, 4 TDs
8-175, Jac Comeaux, Dunham, 2 TDs
6-147, Amari Clayton, Catholic, 2 TDs
5-145, Keithon Womack, Central, 1 TD
Punting
43.0, Kani King-Young, St. James, 2-86
42.2, Francisco Ramirez, East Ascension, 6-253
35.6, Jackson Landry, Ascension Catholic, 10-356
33.5, Sean Perret, Catholic, 2-67
31.2, William Mondello, St. Michael, 5-156
30.5, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 4-122
Scoring
38, Braeden George, Episcopal, 6 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
36, Kyree Paul, Istrouma, 6 TDs
36, Chad Elzy Jr., Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs
30, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 5 TDs
30, Preston Sentino, St. Michael, 5 TDs
24, Michael P. Edwards, St. John, 4 TDs
24, Drew Bourgeois, Dunham, 4 TDs
24, Kobe Brown, St. James, 4 TDs.