BR.karrcatholic.112622_017 MJ.JPG
Buy Now

Catholic High quarterback Daniel Beale (11) makes the throw from the pocket against Edna Karr in the first quarter of the Division I select quarterfinals on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Here are the high school football statistical leaders after two games for teams in Baton Rouge area.

Statistics must be submitted by noon each Wednesday by schools in the metro Baton Rouge area. Email leaders to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.

Rushing

30-455, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 5 TDs

38-429, Braeden George, Episcopal, 6 TDs

23-341, Chad Elzy Jr., Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs

41-340, Jordan Bowie, Tara, 2 TDs

22-275, Michael Edwards, St. John, 4 TDs

37-254, Damon Blocker, Central, 2 TDs

26-237, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 3 TDs

32-229, Elijah Haven, Dunham, 3 TDs

31-218, Preston Sentino, St. Michael, 3 TDs

Passing

540, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 24-46-3, 2 TDs

473, Elijah Haven, Dunham, 25-41-0, 6 TDs

427, Brayden Williams, St. James, 27-41-1

378, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 26-47-0, 3 TDs

340, Lemoine Brady, Istrouma, 17-27-1, 3 TDs

305 Jackson Firmin, Central, 24-41-2, 4 TDs

272, Chase Kelley, St. Amant, 22-36-1, 3 TDs

Receiving

5-260, Caden Dykes, Springfield, 3 TDs

11-224, Kobe Brown, St. James, 4 TDs

7-202, Drew Bourgeois, Dunham, 4 TDs

8-175, Jac Comeaux, Dunham, 2 TDs

6-147, Amari Clayton, Catholic, 2 TDs

5-145, Keithon Womack, Central, 1 TD

Punting

43.0, Kani King-Young, St. James, 2-86

42.2, Francisco Ramirez, East Ascension, 6-253

35.6, Jackson Landry, Ascension Catholic, 10-356

33.5, Sean Perret, Catholic, 2-67

31.2, William Mondello, St. Michael, 5-156

30.5, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 4-122

Scoring

38, Braeden George, Episcopal, 6 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

36, Kyree Paul, Istrouma, 6 TDs

36, Chad Elzy Jr., Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs

30, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 5 TDs

30, Preston Sentino, St. Michael, 5 TDs

24, Michael P. Edwards, St. John, 4 TDs

24, Drew Bourgeois, Dunham, 4 TDs

24, Kobe Brown, St. James, 4 TDs.