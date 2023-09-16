Football
Game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Local area
Dunham vs. Ascension Catholic at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Episcopal at Port Allen
Tara at West Feliciana
Opelousas Catholic vs. Southern Lab at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks
St. Helena at Live Oak
Willow School vs. Capitol at Memorial
East Jefferson at Central
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Franklinton at Denham Springs
Alexandria at East Ascension
Donaldsonville at Liberty
Catholic at St. Thomas More
Scotlandville at West Monroe
Woodlawn at E.D. White
Kentwood at Walker
McKinley at Zachary
Opelousas at St. Amant
Plaquemine at Istrouma
Brusly at Belaire
St. Michael at Broadmoor
White Castle at Livonia
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep at Parkview Baptist
University vs. Mentorship Academy at Memorial
Albany vs. Fisher
Baker at East Iberville
East Feliciana at Jewel Sumner
North Central at Ascension Christian
Northeast at Central Private
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at LaGrange
St. John at West St. Mary
Springfield at Slaughter Community Charter
Thrive Academy at West St. John
Volleyball
Monday
Thrive Academy at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Live Oak, 5 p.m.
East Iberville at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Houma Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Thibodaux at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
St. John at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Liberty, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Broadmoor at Capitol, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Central, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Lutcher at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Tara at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Doyle at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Belaire vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.
St. John at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at University, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Scotlandville at Geo Next, 5 p.m.
Abramson at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
Episcopal School of Acadiana at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Dunham at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Episcopal at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Belaire at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
St. John at White Castle, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Ascension Catholic at St. Michael, 4 p.m.
Baker at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at East Iberville, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Walker, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at Livonia, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Belaire, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Terrebonne at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at University, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Tara at Slaughter at Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at False River Academy, 6 p.m.