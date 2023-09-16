BR.kennedystamant.091523_8060 MJ.JPG

St. Amant linebacker Damon Smith (32) dives for the John F. Kennedy fumble in the first quarter on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 in St. Amant, Louisiana.

Football

Game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local area

Dunham vs. Ascension Catholic at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Episcopal at Port Allen

Tara at West Feliciana

Opelousas Catholic vs. Southern Lab at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks

St. Helena at Live Oak

Willow School vs. Capitol at Memorial

East Jefferson at Central

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Franklinton at Denham Springs

Alexandria at East Ascension

Donaldsonville at Liberty

Catholic at St. Thomas More

Scotlandville at West Monroe

Woodlawn at E.D. White

Kentwood at Walker

McKinley at Zachary

Opelousas at St. Amant

Plaquemine at Istrouma

Brusly at Belaire

St. Michael at Broadmoor

White Castle at Livonia

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep at Parkview Baptist

University vs. Mentorship Academy at Memorial

Albany vs. Fisher

Baker at East Iberville

East Feliciana at Jewel Sumner

North Central at Ascension Christian

Northeast at Central Private

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at LaGrange

St. John at West St. Mary

Springfield at Slaughter Community Charter

Thrive Academy at West St. John

Volleyball

Monday

Thrive Academy at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Live Oak, 5 p.m.

East Iberville at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Houma Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Thibodaux at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

St. John at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Liberty, 6 p.m.

White Castle at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Broadmoor at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Central, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Lutcher at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Tara at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Doyle at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Belaire vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.

St. John at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at University, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Scotlandville at Geo Next, 5 p.m.

Abramson at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

Episcopal School of Acadiana at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Dunham at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Belaire at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

St. John at White Castle, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Ascension Catholic at St. Michael, 4 p.m.

Baker at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Donaldsonville at East Iberville, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Walker, 5 p.m.

Port Allen at Livonia, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Belaire, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Terrebonne at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at University, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Tara at Slaughter at Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at False River Academy, 6 p.m.