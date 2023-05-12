SULPHUR — A year after losing to Lutcher in the Class 3A title game, it was mission accomplished for fifth-seeded Berwick.
The Panthers had to work overtime to do it, beating third-seeded Doyle 4-2 in dramatic fashion in eight innings to win the Division III nonselect title game at the LHSAA state baseball tournament Friday night at McMurry Park.
Jayden Milton’s towering two-run homer to left field in the top of the eighth gave Berwick (19-14) the lead for good. Title-game MVP Dawson Richard struck out the final two batters he faced to finish off a four-hitter. Richard struck out 11 and threw 118 pitches.
Just as impressive was the effort of Doyle started Caiden Barcia, who struck out 10 and allowed just five hits before reaching his pitch limit in the sixth inning. The loss left the Tigers (25-9) still in search of an elusive title. The Livingston Parish school has played in four straight LHSAA tourney finals.
Hayden Robinson and Cru Bella had two hits each to lead a Berwick offense that finished with six hits. Peyton Woods had two of Doyle’s four hits.
Doyle got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first. Boogie Cummings drew a one-out walk, went to second on Woods’ single to right and scored when Barcia reached on an error.
Berwick scored twice in the top of the third without getting a hit. Barcia walked two and hit two batters. Milton, a Nicholls State football signee, scored the tying run when Evan White was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. A passed ball brought home the go-ahead run.
After that, Barcia and Richard found a groove and dueled through the sixth inning. Barcia struck out four in his final three innings before reaching his pitch limit in top of the sixth. Richard struck out five over the next four innings.
Doyle tied it in the sixth, thanks in part to a Panthers error. Woods singled and went all the way to third on an outfield error. Barica’s sacrifice fly tied it.
The Tigers had a chance to win it in the bottom of the seventh. Catcher Easton Benesta was hit by a pitch. Kahner Reeves doubled to right center, but Doyle's Jackson Beregi was tagged out at the plate trying to score on the hit.
Robinson singled with one out in the top of the eighth off of Doyle’s freshman reliever Parker Taylor, who then struck out the next batter before Milton hit the game-winning home run.