Early-season basketball is usually a mix of good and bad for most high school teams. Madison Prep was very good in the first half and led by 18 points.
Karr made a modest run in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Madison Prep kept its composure in a 46-33 victory over Karr in the Big 10 Classic played Friday night at Scotlandville High School.
Jayce Depron scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to pace the Chargers (11-0). As MPA coach Jeff Jones and Karr’s Taurus Howard noted, it was a two sides of an early-season basketball story.
“Tonight was the sweet and sour … the first half was sweet and the second was sour,” Jones said. “In the second half, I thought we were complacent and allowed them to be the more aggressive team.
“We did not do a very good job running our sets in the second half and had a bunch of unforced turnovers. I just told them, we can’t do that against other team we have on our schedule and expect to win.”
It looked like it might be close early. Madison Prep scored twice before Karr's Kevin Slaughter countered with a layup that made it 4-2 with 4:48 left in the first quarter. Slaughter finished with a team-high nine points for the Cougars, who return just four players from a year ago.
From there, the Chargers kicked it high gear. Depron made his first four 3-pointers, including a surge with three 3-pointers in the final 3:27. MPA led 17-6 after one quarter.
“My coaches have been on me to get up shots before and after practice,” Depron said, noting he had been taking 500 extra shots per day. “It paid off. But it isn’t fun unless you play defense. That made a difference in the first half.”
Depron drained another 3-pointer from the right baseline eight seconds into the second quarter. Dylan Dominique, who had 10 points, closed the half with another 3-pointer — this one from the top of the key — to make it 33-15. The Chargers made seven 3-pointers in the first half.
“All the credit to Madison Prep,” Howard said. “There is a reason why they are undefeated. They are a very balanced and well-coached team. Their defense made us uncomfortable in the first half and they took advantage of it.”
With Madison Prep content to run its offensive sets and the clock, the third quarter offered little change. The Chargers took a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
And that is when Karr (7-5) made a subtle move, thanks in part to some MPA turnovers. A 3-pointer from the left corner by Tyrone Wilson cut the MPA lead to 44-31 with 3:06 remaining.
The Cougars had a chance to get even closer but another 3-pointer was off the mark. The teams traded possessions before a basket by Dominique made it a 15-point game at the 1:25 mark.
"The thing I am proudest of is that we did not give up and it’s something to build on,” Howard said.