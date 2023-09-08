Whether or not Warren Easton was looking to avenge last season’s loss to Catholic High or simply looking for a strong performance, the Eagles delivered Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Behind an offense that gave the Bears fits, Warren Easton rode the play of quarterback Greg Donaldson as it rolled to a 49-26 win.
Easton (2-0) took control in the first half scoring on four of its first five possessions. Catholic (1-1) was unable to keep up, falling behind 28-6 at halftime.
How it was won
Easton ran the ball at will. The Eagles got a huge night from Fred Robertson, who carried 26 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Donaldson also came up big with 102 yards and two scores on 11 rushes.
Altogether, Easton rushed for 349 yards.
The turning point came in the second quarter after Donaldson’s 16-yard TD run gave the Eagles a 21-6 lead. Easton recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, then quickly drove 46 yards for its fourth score of the first half.
Catholic picked up two touchdowns in the third quarter. Daniel Beale threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Amari Clayton, then came back on the Bears' next series with another 58-yard scoring strike. The second TD pass was to Cohen LeBlanc, and it pulled Catholic to within 15 points, 35-20, with nearly nine minutes left in the third quarter.
The Bears defense held, and Catholic had a chance to pull within one score when it drove to the Easton 20 late in the third quarter. Rylan Parker’s fumble ended the drive, and the Eagles then went 82 yards in seven plays.
Donaldson’s 12-yard pass to Kendell Cook gave Easton a 42-20 lead, and Catholic didn’t get within two scores again.
Player of the game
Warren Easton quarterback Greg Donaldson: Donaldson completed 13 of 24 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He supplemented his rushing total with scoring runs of 16 and 38 yards.
Notable
• Catholic’s Beale finished 14 of 28 passing for 315 yards. He had two third-quarter touchdown passes but also threw two interceptions. The Eagles sacked Beale three times.
• The Bears rushed for 163 yards, but the bulk of that came on a 66-yard touchdown run by Parker. He finished with a team-high 69 yards. Barry Remo had 36 yards on 10 carries and was held in check for most of the night.
• Robertson, the Easton running back, went for more than 200 yards against the Bears for the second consecutive year. He ran 26 times for 216 yards and two scores. Last year, Robertson had 274 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries.