Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools.
The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
When the teams met 20 days earlier, Scotlandville edged McKinley by two points. This time around, C’Zavian Teasett and Dorian Booker combined for 54 points — 32 for Booker and 22 for Teasett to lead the Scotlandville (13-2).
The duo tallied 28 points and 11 rebounds in the first half to put the Hornets in control of the game played at Scotlandville.
“My coaches told me to go in and dominate the game and crash the boards and take everything (McKinley) gave to me,” said Booker, the tourney MVP.
Teasett is best known as Scotlandville’s football quarterback. He displayed his basketball chops early and often Thursday night, scoring 16 first-half points and pulling down eight rebounds.
Teasett’s first-quarter sequence with back-to-back slam dunks, followed by a 3-pointer from the top of the key made it 18-3. Booker had 12 first-half points, using his 6-foot-8 frame to block two shots and alter two others in the first three minutes of the game.
McKinley made just one of its first seven shots and was 2-of-9 in the opening quarter. The Panthers were unable to make a dent in the Scotlandville lead after that in the first half, thanks in part to eight straight points by Teasett, including 3-pointer from the left wing.
Scotlandville led 43-19 at the half. And pushed its lead to more than 30 points in the second half. Jase Gaines, who scored 13 points was the lone double figures scorer for McKinley (13-5).
Through three quarters, Scotlandville led 54-31. The Hornets did not let up down the stretch with Booker using his size and footwork to post up near the goal in the final quarter.
“We wanted to give them our best shot,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “The last time we played them, we came in half-cocked and we had not practiced much before that.
“It was all about continuing to build our chemistry and putting the best effort we had out here. I thought we did a good of that.”
Big 10 Classic
Thursday’s EBR tourney final does not end the week of games at Scotlandville. The Hornets host the Big 10 Classic showcase starting at 2 p.m. Friday with Liberty taking on Evangel Christian at 2 p.m.
Port Allen faces Hahnville at 3:30 p.m., followed by Zachary vs. L.B. Landry at 5 p.m.
The BR against New Orleans theme continues with the two games — Madison Prep taking on Karr at 6:30 p.m. and Scotlandville against St. Augustine at 8 p.m.