Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Leonard is a football/baseball standout who led the Class 1A Bulldogs to postseason success while excelling as an individual in both sports.
He quarterbacked Ascension Catholic to the Division IV football quarterfinals and finished the season with 2,507 yards passing and 33 touchdowns. Both marks set school records.
The Northwestern State baseball signee helped lead Donaldsonville-based Ascension Catholic to a Division IV select runner-up finish in baseball as a pitcher/shortstop. He powered the second-seeded Bulldogs offense with a .424 batting average, 30 runs scored and 18 RBIs. He was 7-1 on the mound with with 84 strikeouts and a 1.11 ERA.
C’zavian 'Zae' Teasett, Scotlandville
Teasett helped lead the Hornets to a Division I runner-up finish in basketball in the spring after a fall in which he quarterbacked his school to the Division I select football quarterfinals.
The Southern University football signee played the lead role for Scotlandville with 2,270 yards passing and 20 touchdowns en route to a quarterfinal loss to top-seeded Edna Karr, a team that was ranked nationally.
From there, Teasett went on to become an all-around force for Scotlandville on the basketball court. He put together averages of 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.