Another fast start for Madison Prep is anything but a boys basketball surprise. The Chargers (5-0) won the boys title at last weekend’s Showdown in the Lake.
Success at the highly regarded Lake Charles-based tournament also is nothing new for the Chargers, but with only three players returning who have extensive varsity experience, it was a significant early-season gauge.
“Lake Charles was a good trip for us,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “We got the chance to play Ouachita, a good 5A program, and then Ruston, another 5A team that is very good, along with St. Thomas More, who is always good.
“I am most pleased with the way we competed. We weren’t perfect by any means. Against Ouachita, we had to come from behind. We had to hold off Ruston and then against St. Thomas More we started the game down 10-0. They showed they have some fight, and I like seeing that.”
Josh Smith, Jayce Depron and Dylan Dominique make up the core of experienced players Madison Prep came into the season expecting to rely on.
The Chargers’ 48-41 win over STM followed what has been their early calling card — stifling defense. Through five games, Jones said the Chargers have held opponents to an average of less than 40 points per game. Though an offense average of 55 points may not sound like much, it is more than enough when defense paves the way.
This will be a year of transition in more ways than one for Madison Prep. The Chargers won the Class 3A title last season. With the LHSAA’s revamped select/nonselect format they move to a highly competitive select Division II that includes other top teams, including Carver, Hannan along with powerhouses like Peabody and Newman.
Tourney time
The Livingston Parish tournament being played at Doyle Elementary began Monday with competition for the parish’s boys and girls teams.
Walker grabbed the top seed for the boys and girls brackets. Both Walker teams advanced to the Class 5A semifinals a year ago.
East Ascension’s Spartan Classic and Central’s annual Charles T. Kinsley tournament feature boys teams playing a round-robin format.
The Spartan Classic begins Wednesday and features primarily teams from the Baton Rouge area. Thibodaux is the lone exception.
Central’s Kinsley tourney starts Thursday. Thibodaux’s E.D. White Catholic is the lone team not from the Baton Rouge area in that tournament.