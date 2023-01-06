Most people likely had forgotten what happened the last time the Port Allen and Brusly basketball teams squared off at The Nest. The Pelicans definitely forgot.
Port Allen (15-1) looked to avenge last year’s one-point loss and did so in a big way Friday night with an 84-50 win over cross-parish rival Brusly (14-3).
Port Allen had five scorers in double figures led by Aries Lewis with 19. Isaiah Howard (17), EJ McQuillan (16), Frank Samuel (14) and Mason Boston (13) were the other double-figure scorers.
Edrick Snearl led Brusly with a game-high 24. Tyran Young added 10 points.
“Last year they came in here and they got that lucky buzzer-beater and they beat us,” Lewis said. “They stormed our court, and I’ve never forgotten about it since. Since the state championship, I’ve just been thinking about it. I’ve just been wanting my rematch and we got it tonight. I just had to bring the energy.”
The Pelicans jumped out to a quick 13-2 lead, and it was an uphill battle for the Panthers from that point forward.
Port Allen led by 21 at halftime and by 30 at the end of three quarters. The Pelicans’ defensive pressure and pace bothered Brusly all night, forcing the Panthers to play faster than they were comfortable with at times, which led to ill-advised shots.
“We’ve got to regroup,” said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “We've talked about this isn’t a season-defining game. I felt all week that everything was just about Friday, Friday, Friday. We talked about it being a big game and we’re not going to shy away from that, but no season ends tonight, no championships are won tonight. It’s strictly another game in the season, but it's a big game.”
Port Allen’s largest lead was 36 late in the fourth.
“We just focus on getting one percent better,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. “We didn't forget what happened last year when they came here. We remember that and it left a sour taste in our mouths. Even with us having a successful season, that still left a sour taste in our mouths. We have to get back to work. We’ve got to keep grinding, keep getting better. That’s (Brusly) a good basketball team.”
Before the game, there was a moment of silence for Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill, the two Brusly High cheerleaders who were killed in a crash during a police pursuit on New Year’s Eve and Liam Dunn, who was also a passenger in the vehicle who is in the hospital with severe injuries fighting for his life.
Port Allen High principal James Jackson announced a portion of the proceeds from Friday’s game will go to help continue the scholarships that have been set up in Maggie and Caroline’s memory.