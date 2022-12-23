Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro was eager to see his team’s response to its first loss of the season.
Trailing by five points after Catholic High's blistering first-quarter shooting effort, Schiro was in search of something more.
Walker answered Schiro’s directive on the defensive end and countered with three players in double figures for a 65-56 victory Friday over Catholic to conclude the Jacobi Scott Memorial/Walker Christmas tournament.
“I asked the guys what happened to our defense,” Schiro said. “We gave up 22 points in the first quarter and gave up over 80 (84-65 loss to Ponchatoula) last night and our guys responded. After the first quarter, I thought our defensive intensity, energy and effort got a lot better. That was the definitely the key.”
Forward Ja’Cory Thomas and guard Warren Young Jr. each scored 16 points to lead Walker (11-1) and Mekhi Varnado had 15.
Catholic (9-3) shot 58.3% with four 3-pointers and led 22-17 after the first quarter. The Bears, who led 19-11 on Dennis Hebert’s 3-pointer with less than two minutes left, shot 37% over the final three quarters and were held to 1-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.
Guard Stan Levy scored 16 of his team-high 18 points for Catholic in the first half. Tate McCurry added 10.
“To their credit, I think they picked up their intensity defensively,” Catholic coach Derrick Jones said. “I think they were the more physical team, the more tougher team and that’s something we talked about that can’t happen. We have to make up some of our deficiencies with toughness and togetherness.”
There were seven lead changes and five ties through the first 18 minutes when Walker took the lead for good (37-35) at the 6:28 mark on Varnado’s turnaround in the lane. That sparked an 8-0 run for a 43-35 advantage after a Brandon Bardales layup.
Walker, which shot 55% in the second half, built a 46-37 lead on Young’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:44 left. The Wildcats took a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter. Young, who scored 11 points in the second half, gave his team a 54-45 lead with 5:21 to play.
Catholic responded with five unanswered points at the four-minute mark from Dylan Gifford and Levy, drawing the Bears to within 54-52. But Young rebounded his own miss, and Bardales added a key 3-pointer from the corner, stretching the Wildcats' lead to 59-52 with 2:58 to go.
“That was the challenge tonight,” Schiro said. “Can we be a championship caliber team and respond to what happened last night? We had a letdown. I thought we responded well, and that’s what championship caliber teams do.”