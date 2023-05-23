Dwain Jenkins, Lutcher football
Jenkins helped add to the school’s rich tradition with a ninth state championship in a come-from-behind 28-25 victory over North DeSoto in the Division II nonselect title game.
It was the second state championship for Jenkins at his alma mater, where he has posted a 57-27 record.
Lutcher overcame a 19-14 deficit late in the third quarter of the title game. The sixth-seeded Bulldogs won their final 13 games to finish 14-1. They were led by Most Outstanding Player D’Wanye Winfield (429 total yards, four TDs) and a defense that produced five turnovers — including three interceptions from Craydon Long, tying a title-game record.
Josh Langlois, St. Michael powerlifting
The energetic Langlois has made a difference in the St. Michael powerlifting program in a relatively short amount of time.
Two years after taking over, the Warriors ascended to the top of Division II and won a state championship for the first time in school history with 44 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Lutcher.
St. Michael was led by state champions Sammy Tramonte (114 pounds) and Emilio Perez (242). The Warriors, who qualified competitors in 11 different weight classes, also had runner-up performances from Hadley Carter (123), Gavin Knapps (181) and Bennett Blank (220).