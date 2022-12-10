The No. 2 Catholic High boys soccer team continued a recent trend that brought a smile to the face of coach J.B. Brunet.
The Bears scored twice in the first eight minutes of Saturday’s match to facilitate a 5-0 victory over Holy Cross at CHS’ Dale Weiner Field.
“The biggest thing at the beginning (of the season) we struggled to score goals,” said Brunet, who has directed Catholic to the past two Division I state championships. “Now the goals are starting to come. We generate a lot off the ball, and you like to get some results and goals change games.”
Sophomore Chris Day and returning senior Division I all-state midfielder Max Cavana each scored two goals. Sophomore Cooper Allen added a goal with Allen and Day each picking up assists.
Catholic (5-0-2) outshot Holy Cross (5-1-1) 19-2 overall and 13-1 in shots on goal with Jalen Montgomery’s attempt coming in the last three minutes for the Tigers.
The Bears have scored 18 goals in their past four matches and goalkeepers Everett deBlieux and Chris Kennedy combined on the team’s third shutout.
“We’ve had some guys out for the season that were pivotal for us last year,” Brunet said. “But we’ve also had some guys step up this summer, and they’ve really done a good job. Cooper Allen has been fantastic. He’s done a really good job.”
Catholic took control immediately with its high pressure creating a turnover that led to Day’s goal and a 1-0 lead four minutes into the match.
The Bears took advantage of a miscue in the 16th minute when the Tigers were whistled for a handle ball in the penalty box. That led to Cavana’s first goal on a follow-up on his penalty kick against goalkeeper Andrew Garvey, who had 10 saves.
Catholic extended its lead to 3-0 in the 19th minute when Allen settled a deflection near the outside of the 18 and fired a ground shot past a diving Garvey into the right corner.
The Bears added a pair of goals in the 68th and 69th minute courtesy of Day — an assist to Cavana for a header and his own ground shot beat Garvey from 20 yards out.
“I thought that the first 10 minutes were the entire match,” Holy Cross coach Matt Millet, whose team is ranked No. 1 in Division II. “We just didn’t start like I would have wanted to. They’re very good at pressing, and we couldn’t handle it. It’s the beginning of the game and we’re not awake and that’s what a good team does. I expect them to score those goals because they’re one of the best, if not the best, in the state. You make those kinds of mistakes, you’re going to get punished for it.”