The first to score was the recipe for a victory in Saturday’s heavyweight matchup between a pair of Top 10 teams in Division I.
No. 1 Catholic High (7-1-3) and No. 8 Jesuit (9-3-2) played each other to a 0-0 tie for over 79 minutes until the ball bounced to Jesuit’s Alex Patron following a corner kick and he booted it through to lift the Blue Jays to the 1-0 victory over the Bears at the newly named Dale Weiner Field.
The goal with less than 20 seconds remaining gave Jesuit its fifth straight victory.
“It was an evenly-contested game in my opinion,” Jesuit coach Hubie Collins said. “Both sides came out to play and go after it. We created a couple of opportunities but so did they. The goalkeepers came up big for both of us and in the dire minutes of the game, a corner kick and it breaks to Alex, and he somehow has a nose for finding the back of the net.”
The two teams squared off last season at Jesuit and the Bears left with a 1-0 win in a similar fashion. Both teams have been ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Division I playoffs the previous two seasons.
Catholic High coach Jonathan Brunet said he thought Jesuit’s intensity was higher from the opening minutes.
“We had some chances, but they were much better than us in the first half,” he said. “I thought the second half we kind of came into the game a little bit better but not good enough. It’s always tough to lose a game like that with no time left but intensity-wise, I thought they were better than us today for sure.
“It’s always a difficult game because there’s a lot of emotion in the game. It was frustrating that we couldn’t play how we wanted to play.”
Before Saturday’s game, there was a dedication ceremony to name the field Dale Weiner Field name athletic facility the Couhig Family Athletic Complex.
Weiner served as a teacher for 52 years, 30 of which as the head football coach at Catholicc High. He earned 282 of his 317 wins at Catholic. He earned 18 district titles and one state championship in 2015.
The Couhig family has been a part of the Catholic High family since 1986. Kevin Couhig became the soccer coach in 1989 and led the school to its first state championship in 1990.
In addition, two other generations of Couhigs have played soccer at Catholic High, including current sophomore Mac Couhig.