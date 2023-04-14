Execution and emotion were as important as any somersault or dismount on the first of the LHSAA gymnastics meet on Friday.
As Walker’s Cody Midboe was honored as the top Level 10 performer, his mother-coach, Tonya, shed a few tears.
A mix of smiles and tears followed as meet host Baton Rouge High won its ninth straight boys title. It was the third and final title for BRHS coach Ransom Clifton, who is moving to Texas to attend law school in the fall.
“I have had this group for three years and we’ve done this before, so in some ways it was just another day,” Clifton said. “But I’ve been involved with gymnastics either competing or coaching for 15 years and this is my last meet ever.
“I am so happy this is the group I got to finish this with. They worked hard since the pandemic. Like I said, its feels good to finish with them.”
The two-day meet concludes with a full day of girls competition which features three levels of competition. Action begins at 8 a.m. in the two BRHS gyms.
The Bulldogs finished strong with a 14-member team that was the largest in the meet that featured 33 competitors. BRHS scored 279.500 points to win the overall team title ahead of Shreveport’s Caddo Magnet at 156.700.
And so did Walker’s Midboe, who won the overall title for the second straight year with the top Level 10 score of 73.000. The Simpson College signee posted the top individual marks in six of the seven events. His best mark was a 13.500 on vault, followed by a 12.800 on rings. Midboe’s lone miscue was a fall on his parallel bars dismount.
The finish was slightly bittersweet, with Midboe lamenting two seasons lost — one to a pandemic and another to injury.
“Maybe I could have won four (titles). When you work hard and stay with it, it pays off and it did,” Midboe said. “I threw a big skill on floor — full-twisting double layout and I feel good about that.
“I like everything except the parallel bars … I had to fall on the dismount. But it happens. Today was good.”
Baton Rouge High dominated the Level 4 competition by placing three competitors in the top five. Newcomer Quinn Roberson won the all-around with a 55.000 score that included a top mark of 9.800 on high bar. Carson Jenkins was third at 53.300 — three-tenths of a point behind runner-up Aiden Davidson of Caddo.
Jenkins led all Level 4 competitors with a 9.900 on pommel horse. The Bulldogs’ Zareb Gray was fifth at 52.000. Tyler Busby (ninth) and Roberto Villatoro (12th) were BRHS’ top Level 10 finishers.
“This was it … my final meet and to do this one last time here (at BRHS) means a lot,” Villatoro said. “The team, support and love means everything to me.”