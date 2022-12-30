When Dominican tailored its defensive efforts to slow down Brusly’s hot-shooting guard Laila Clark in the second half, the Panthers' Tia Anderson readily took on the offensive load.
Anderson scored 14 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to complement a game-high 28 from Clark, helping Brusly survive a furious rally from Dominican, 55-52, Friday in the 51st Episcopal Classic.
“They’re best friends and it was great that Clark was able to hold her up until Tia was able to get into it and finish,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said.
Brusly (15-4) won two games in the tournament, including a 53-51 victory Thursday over 2022 Class 2A state champion Amite. The Panthers, the No. 4 rated team in the Division II nonselect power ratings, extended their win streak for four games.
“I expressed to our team that I loved the growth that we’ve shown,” Bradford said. “There were a lot of times in this game where we would have folded in the past. We’re earning a little respect around town and they’re just fighting to earn that respect.”
Dominican (12-5) never took the lead but continually made runs at Brusly, which led 48-38 with 4:16 to play on Anderson’s three-point play on an offensive rebound. The Panthers extended that margin to 55-44 with 50.8 seconds left on two free throws from Anderson.
Leading scorer Sophia Martin scored seven of her team’s final eight points and had 19 of her 27 in the second half. Her 3-pointer at the buzzer accounted for her 1,000th career point. Zoie Mitchell added 10.
“To fall down 8-0 is not ideal,” said Dominican coach Ryan Reuter, whose No. 9 Division I select team went 1-2 in the tournament. “Every time we got down big, we fought back.
"We played a lot better defense in the second half but every time we cut it, they seemed to hit the key three or get an offensive rebound and putback.”
Brusly overcame 10 of its 19 turnovers in the first half by shooting 53% (9 of 17) and was 6 of 12 for the game from 3-point range. All three of the Panthers’ field goals in the third quarter were from behind the arc, courtesy of Clark, which forced Dominican to switch from a 2-3 zone to man in the fourth quarter.
Anderson took advantage with 12 of her team’s first 14 points for a 49-42 cushion with 2:18 remaining.
“Things weren’t flowing in her head like she expected,” Bradford said of Anderson. “She got down and started slow. I have extreme confidence in her and so does the team. I told her we were going to need her and she’s the only one that could stop her.”